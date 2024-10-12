Gorillas, Fire And The Sea: How Restaurants Use Decor To Tell Their Story

A tropical jungle. A prison with the waiters dressed as inmates. An ode to a legendary Bollywood music composer. A modern eatery, with the look and feel of a traditional Punjabi dhaba. Unique decor has become an integral part of an increasing number of food joints. This World Food Day (October 16), we look at how, through their decor, restaurants have started reflecting their culinary identities and enhancing the dining experience for customers.

Take for example Megumi, a contemporary izakaya (informal Japanese bar) with a pan Asian influence. The decor of the restaurant is a unique blend of architectural bamboo weaving and Japanese aesthetics carefully integrated into the design, providing a natural and warm ambiance. This is complemented by elements of Japanese cuisine, which emphasize simplicity and refined elegance. Personally speaking, however, the one thing that did catch my attention was the giant gorilla nestled among the green.

Along similar lines is Waikiki, with a lush, jungle-inspired ambiance whose interiors are a vibrant tapestry that captures the essence of a nomadic tribe’s journey, Gaurav Shetty, Director Peninsula Hospitality Group informs us. Again, the standouts were certainly the huge entrance doors and the African bouncers that stand guard by them.

So what seems to be the reason behind the explosion of design themed restaurants? “This shift has occurred due to the growing demand for unique and memorable dining experiences. Guests now seek more than just a meal — they want to connect with the story behind the food, the ambiance, and the brand,” says Sumit Govind Sharma, Director of Monarch Hospitality and Founder of TAT, which has a coastal decor, with cuisines from the Indian peninsula, and select Sri Lankan dishes. TAT’s interiors feature sea-inspired elements like shells and custom-crafted artefacts, like the fish-shaped plates to boat-folded tissues. The walls are adorned with 10 panels, each showcasing unique artwork from nine Indian coastal states and Sri Lanka.

Social media, too, has played an important part, with ‘Instagrammable’ places on the rise, says Rajit V Shetty, Director of Ramee Hospitality and Founder of Megumi. “While decor continues to play a crucial role in creating an appealing and memorable atmosphere — especially with the rise of social media and the desire for ‘Instagrammable’ spaces — it is now more important that the decor complements the overall dining experience rather than overshadowing it. Initially, the focus was on creating visually stunning spaces that would attract customers through their aesthetic appeal,” Rajit elucidates.

Some, of course, surprise you with their sheer size, like Asian tapas lounge, Vario, which could easily house the guests for your next marriage theme party. The restaurant, solely run by chefs, offers you culinary curations from Turkey, Cyprus, Korea and Vietnam, with the decor showcasing the rich tapestry of the handcrafted artistry, blending traditional Asian weaving and floral craftsmanship. The ceiling is a standout feature, crafted from raffia sourced from Madagascar, and complemented by wool, cotton, silk, and leather yarns. This intricate design was achieved by training a group of women in basket weaving techniques, adapted to include materials and methods from various Asian regions.

The decor also features handmade flowers crafted in West Bengal by artisans practicing the Shola art form. These Shola flowers, made from Indian cork, represent different regions of Asia and are combined with natural dried grasses.

“Over the years, there has been a cultural shift in restaurant decor towards more authentic and handcrafted designs. This shift reflects a growing appreciation for sustainability, cultural heritage, and the stories behind the craftsmanship,” explain Gaurav and Sneha Choksey, co-founders of Vario.

NIVEDITAA GUPTA

Sustainability, too, is a popular theme. Tattva, for example, where every element of nature inspires the dining experience. The decor is inspired from five powerful elements Fire, Earth, Water, Wind and Space.

Be it tropical, Asian, sustainability, books or something else... the themed restaurants are here to stay. Everyone wants a story to tell and these restaurants do more than that — they give a story and a grammable pic.