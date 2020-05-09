Gopal Krishna Gokhale birth anniversary: 5 interesting facts about you should know about the social reformer

Gopal Krishna Gokhale is one of the well-known political leader during India's fight to independence. Born on May 9, 1866, he was a social reformer, whose goals were to promote non-violence and reform within the existing government institutions.

Gokhale was among the most influential leaders of the Indian National Congress and the founder of the Servants of India Society. Mahatma Gandhi in his autobiography, had called Gokhale his mentor and guide. Being one of the first generations of Indians to receive a college education, he was widely respected in the intellectual community.

Here few things you should know about Gopal Krishna Gokhale: