Good Friday 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, images to send over WhatsApp or SMS

Well, Good Friday marks the day of Christ’s crucifixion. The ‘good’ part of the name is thought by many to be related to the fact that it is a holy day and religious observance is held. As per a BBC article that refers to the ‘Baltimore Catechism’ an American catholic school book used in the past, it is a good day as Christ “showed His great love for man, and purchased for him every blessing”. There is also a belief held by some that ‘good’ is merely a morphed version of ‘God’s Friday’ that has become normalized over the years.
Here are some quotes and greetings you can use to wish your family and friends over WhatsApp or SMS;
1. Christmas and Easter can be subjects for poetry, but Good Friday, like Auschwitz, cannot. The reality is so horrible it is not surprising that people should have found it a stumbling block to faith.
2. The dripping blood our only drink, The bloody flesh our only food: In spite of which we like to think That we are sound, substantial flesh and blood-- Again, in spite of that, we call this Friday good.
3. If Christ is God, He cannot sin, and if suffering was a sin in and by itself, He could not have suffered and died for us. However, since He took the most horrific death to redeem us, He showed us in fact that suffering and pain have great power.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8. To holy people the very name of Jesus is a name to feed upon, a name to transport. His name can raise the dead and transfigure and beautify the living.
9. So shall we join the disciples of our Lord, keeping faith in Him in spite of the crucifixion, and making ready, by our loyalty to Him in the days of His darkness, for the time when we shall enter into His triumph in the days of His light.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)