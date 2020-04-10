Good Friday 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, images to send over WhatsApp or SMS

Well, Good Friday marks the day of Christ’s crucifixion. The ‘good’ part of the name is thought by many to be related to the fact that it is a holy day and religious observance is held. As per a BBC article that refers to the ‘Baltimore Catechism’ an American catholic school book used in the past, it is a good day as Christ “showed His great love for man, and purchased for him every blessing”. There is also a belief held by some that ‘good’ is merely a morphed version of ‘God’s Friday’ that has become normalized over the years.

Here are some quotes and greetings you can use to wish your family and friends over WhatsApp or SMS;