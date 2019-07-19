Glamour and guitar - Inside the luxurious life of TK Bands’ Jeffrey Almanzar

Living a life of luxury is a dream that millions of people can identify with. While some people are born into it, there are those who have to strive hard and earn it. Jeffrey Almanzar, better known to the world as TK Bands, is the definition of a self-made man. Having started from scratch, he now leads a life that would have even the biggest of celebrities turn green with envy.

TK Bands is a renowned musician, rapper and artist. Through his music, he has built a stellar reputation and a widespread fanbase across the globe. When he isn’t relaxing in his palatial home, you might find him zooming across town in his custom Lamborghini. His penchant for sports cars is well-known, thanks to his massive following on Instagram. Bands is a man who takes his style seriously. Clothes make the man, and Bands leaves no stone unturned when it comes to his personal wardrobe. While some people prefer Armani, Gucci or the likes, TK loves his roots. This boy from Brooklyn prefers to splurge on caps, tees, jeans, sneakers and ofeye catching accessories. TK Bands added, “I’ve been through it all, and believe me, there is no greater feeling in the world than the joy of hard earned success. I live in the moment, but I never forget my roots. That’s how I stay grounded.”

Life was tough for Jeffrey Almanzar. Born in Brooklyn, he lost his father at an early age. He started working to help support his mother. From washing dishes at a local pizzeria, to selling commodities at a street corner, Jeffrey has done it all. Jeffrey took what life threw at him and found solace in music. It all served to fuel his inner fire to become a successful individual and take care of his family. He turned to writing down his thoughts. Those thoughts became poems, and poems transformed into songs. He knew he found his calling. He mustered the courage and recorded his first song. His friends loved it and urged him to take the plunge. Soon he became a name to reckon with and people starting to appreciate his work.

With over 5 years of experience, TK Bands has become widely famous. He’s written more than 20 songs for himself and for others. Commenting on his journey, Jeffrey added, “I’m the next big thing coming, I could feel it! When life throws challenges at you, you learn how to maneuver through them. When a caterpillar goes through hardships, it turns into a butterfly. It rises above everything that’s around it!”

TK Bands has worked with a number of artists, which includes Don Q, Jay Critch, Uncle Murda, Shelow Shaq and Chimbala. While Jeffrey has indeed come a long way, he is motivated as ever, to rise to the very top. He may have acquired a taste for the finer things in life and indulge in them to the fullest, but he has his sights set on the road ahead, music is always his first priority.