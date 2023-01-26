Give your basics wardrobe a chromatic spin with these top 8 picks from Mumbai's homegrown label Drawn

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Choose between the Do Me A Solid Green Short and the Blue Blazer Short – depending on how much of an elevated look you’re going for.

One can give their classic shirts selection a twist with the Passenger’s of The Realm Cocktail Shirt. The ultimate throw-on-and-go shirt, this one is like poetry, set on a slinky viscose satin

Drawn has whipped up the basic top as one that comes with a round neck,large, billowy puffed sleeves and shoulder pads to keep up with all that drama. Its Maya/Illusion Round Neck Top is a great addition to any wardrobe

If a maxi dress is your idea of a wardrobe staple, Drawn’s Passenger’s of The Realm Maxi is a sleek silhouette – one that can be easily layered for colder days or enjoyed as is as the weather turns

Crafted in a slinky viscose satin, this is the ultimate do-it-all dress

When lounging at home, no matter the weather, sometimes we like to go sans pants. Drawn’s very own ‘Short’ is the answer to a shirt with in-built shorts for all the lazy moments at home or the ultra-fashionable ones outdoors

This easy, breezy maxi dress comes in a soft cotton poplin. The puffed sleeves and versatile neckline can be worn on or off the shoulder depending on your mood (and the weather)

Short and sweet, this Painter's Stripe 'Strawberry Daiquiri' Shift Dress will take you from day to night with ease thanks to the unique print and flattering fit

