Ghostwriting In India: Professional Writers Turn Ideas Into Books As Costs & Services Vary

Representative Image | Pexels

Gone are the days when readers could blindly trust the writers for their words penned in the books, as the recent trends of getting your ideas written by a professional writer and taking all the credit for the writings has instilled a sense of scepticism among the readers. The practice of ghost writing is consistently rising in India with a number of companies openly advertising their ghostwriting services at varied range of cost.

A ghostwriter is a professional writer who can write any literary or journalistic work on the basis of the idea provided to him. Although, all the elements belong to the writer, except the primary idea of the text, the writer does not take any credit for his writings in return of a decided sum of money. This type of service is subscribed by people who have an ideaa worth expansion into a book or article or a speech, but either lack time or necessary writing skills.

Inspired from the West, this profession is not new to India. Writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has also earlier confessed of ghostwriting a screenplay for director S.M. Sagar’s movie for a sum of Rs. 5,000 in the 1970s. Ghostwriting as the name suggests is expected to be a taboo and something which is not openly spoken about but the recent trend of rising ghostwriting services is believed to be a result of increasing celebrity memoirs and the passion to be known among masses.

Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, former director of the National Book Trust who is currently heading the editorial woks of Niyogi Books had told IANS that, “Successful people are gradually becoming more and more ambitious and want to talk about themselves and that they do through autobiographies and memoirs. But they do not have the wherewithal to write books. So they employ ghostwriters. Most autobiographies and memoirs of popular figures in the past 20-25 years have been written, partially or wholly, by ghostwriters.”

In India, the ghostwriting services have lately promoted themselves as the “ultimate solution of bringing the literary vision to life”, as they promise to provide solutions to feeling struck with a writer’s block. These professional service providers have an entire tram of experienced ghostwriters who turn ideas into a polished manuscript.

An advertisement by a publishing house which provides ghostwriting service, says, “Say goodbye to the writing struggles and hello to the joy of being an accomplished author. Let us handle the hard work while you reap the rewards of seeing your book come to life.”

These companies offer services for “cost-effective” ghostwriting for fiction, non-fiction, poetry, business books, thought-leadership articles, speeches, blogs among others with features like plagiarism-free and error-free quality of content creation.

According to Write Right, one of the ghostwriting service providers, average range of ghostwriting services in India lies between Rs. 2 to 5 per word. Whereas, according to Astitva Prakashan, a publishing house offering the service, says that a ghostwriter can charged anywhere between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2.5 lakhs for writing a book in three to six months.