Getting Paid To Go On Dates? A Thai Company Offers 'Tinder Leaves' To Their Employees For Romantic Time

Canva

Ever wish you could escape the demands of a hectic work life for a cosy date with your partner? This is now possible at a marketing company in Thailand! A unique policy introduced by the Whiteline Group is now offering their employees paid leaves to go on date with someone during office hours. Yes, you read that right! But there is more to it. The company will also be covering the cost of the date.

A post shared by the company on LinkedIn stated, "We give 6 months of free Tinder platinum & Tinder gold to our employees. Our employees can use Tinder leave!!!! for dating with someone."

Whiteline group screenshot

What is Tinder Leave?

According to the Whiteline group, Tinder Leave is a 6-month offer for employees to date someone. Started in July, this exclusive policy is applicable till December 31, 2024, for the staff of the company.

The company's managers had referred a study that showed the positive effects of being in love. They reasoned that being in love makes a person happy from the inside out, which in turn makes them more appreciative of their profession. This new policy at Whiteline Group aims to boost employees' productivity and willingness to work effectively at their jobs.

Canva

What does the working professional feel?

A 24-year-old employee shared, "I work in media and we hardly get time off work. My company grants me one day off in a week and I don’t have a problem with it. Though I have no time to socialise with other people outside work, I manage to find some time to meet my friends at alternate weekends. It would be great if I get one paid leave just to meet new people, I know this may sound like a first-world problem but I think there are too many lonely people in this world and this initiative could help so many of us struggling to maintain a work-life balance."

Read Also South Korea Starts A 4-Day Workweek Trial For Couples To Get More Time With Each Other

"Youngsters spend most of their time at work since they're learning and growing. When the organisation acknowledges their efforts, it builds a sense of trust between the employee and the company. One would work more productively if their mental, physical and financial needs were met. This policy in Thailand is a great initiative to establish a good work-life balance," said Rose, a Gen-Z employee.

Yael, a working professional, comments, "Gimmicky initiatives like this fail to address real workplace issues like gender pay parity, discrimination, etc. We need fairer pay and better managers who don't deny important leaves. Getting to go on Tinder dates is a non-issue. Give us sick leaves when we need them first!"