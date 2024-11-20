'Get The F**k Out': US CEO Fires 99 Out Of 110 Employees For Not Attending Morning Meeting: Here's Why Communication At Work Plays An Essential Role

A shocking incident from a music company has gone viral after an intern revealed on Reddit that the CEO fired 99 of 110 employees for missing a morning meeting. The CEO’s decision was communicated through a curt Slack message that stunned the internet.

In the message, the CEO addressed the absent employees, stating, “You are all fired, as you failed to show up to meetings you were supposed to attend and work for.” He instructed them to log out of all company accounts, emails, and Slack immediately. The CEO also declared that all agreements with the terminated staff would be canceled.

Read Also Identifying Workplace Gaslighting And Safeguarding Your Mental Health

The irate boss justified his actions by claiming he had given employees an opportunity to improve their lives through hard work but was met with what he described as a lack of seriousness. “Yet you have shown me that you don’t take this seriously,” he wrote. Only 11 employees attended the meeting, according to the CEO, and they were the only ones allowed to keep their jobs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Concluding the message, the CEO harshly remarked, “Get the f**k out of my business right now,” contrasting with the opening line of the message, which addressed employees as “Dear Team.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The screenshot sparked outrage online

The intern who posted the incident initially shared a screenshot of the Slack message but later deleted it. However, the screenshot was re-shared by another user, keeping the message alive in online discussions.

The post sparked disbelief in netizens, with many questioning how such a large group could collectively miss a meeting unless they were uninformed or if the meeting was optional. Some users shared similar toxic boss stories, adding fuel to the debate about workplace management and professionalism. This incident has drawn attention to toxic workplace culture and the importance of fair treatment and communication in leadership.

Canva

The internet came out in support of the fired employees

The Reddit post had gained significant traction, receiving over 19,000 upvotes and nearly 2,000 comments at the time of the last update. Most commenters expressed sympathy for the employees while criticising the CEO's actions.

One user remarked, "Seems like you dodged a bullet there. I doubt the work environment will improve," while another wrote: "Wow you dodged a bullet. Plan a meeting for 110 people, only 11 shows up... and he doesn't even consider that MAYBE there was a misunderstanding and people just didn't get the invite another."

Canva

Why do leaders need to communicate effectively at the workplace?

Communication is not a one-way street. Just mentioning what you expect does not mean the other person has comprehended the same. Leaders at the workplace need to excel in communication for positive results and trust within teams.

Good communication builds trust and fosters teamwork by creating an open environment where employees feel heard and valued. It prevents misunderstandings, reduces conflicts, and promotes transparency in decision-making. Leaders who communicate effectively can inspire and motivate their team, improving productivity and morale.