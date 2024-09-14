Ganeshotsav: Meet The Devoted Volunteers Who Bring The Festival To Life

Girgaoncha Raja | SALMAN ANSARI

Ganeshotsav is not just a festival, it’s an emotion that invokes a different kind of energy, making people forget their woes. The vibe is palpable with Ganpati songs reverberating through the streets. It is a festival that unites people — irrespective of their religion and caste.

While the grandeur and beauty of the decorated pandals often steal the spotlight, the unsung heroes working behind the scenes are the karyakartas (volunteers). These volunteers, young and old, dedicate themselves selflessly to ensure everything runs smoothly — from managing crowds to organising events. But what is life really like for those who volunteer at a sarvajanik (public) Ganpati pandal? It’s not a bed of roses for sure. It’s a long, arduous day, that involves working in shifts, planning the day’s schedules of events, distributing prasad, helping with the aarti, puja, and more. Every task is crucial, and the sheer amount of work requires a strong sense of commitment.

“I've been volunteering at the GSB Seva Mandal, King Circle, for the past five years. My family has always been involved in the community, so it was natural for me to join in,” says 19-year-old Saumya from Mumbai. “As a volunteer, my key responsibilities include helping with the decorations, managing crowds, and distributing prasad. I also participate in the cultural programmes. I was inspired to get involved because I wanted to contribute to the vibrant culture and traditions of our community,” she adds.

However, for some, like Adwait Pedhamkar, Joint Secretary, Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli — Mumbaicha Raja, initiation begins at an early age. “In our mandal, we start getting involved from the of six or seven. The young volunteers receive special cards, indicating they are a part of the group. I, too, started at the age of seven and rose the ranks to become a joint secretary after years of service to Bappa and an electoral process,” he avers. By profession, Adwait is an interior designer, working with a firm. Adwait is a karyakarta throughout the year, engaging in various social and cultural activities the mandal organises.

For Rushi B, a media professional, his journey as a volunteer began five years ago, with Andhericha Raja, Mumbai. “It was Bappa’s calling and I had to pay heed to it,” he shares. As a volunteer, apart from managing the crowd, Rushi’s job is to also ensure that the senior citizens aretaken care of. “We provide them with chairs so that they can rest their feet,” he adds.

While volunteering is a significant part of their lives during the festival, many volunteers also balance their personal and professional commitments. For students, it means managing their school or college work along with the demands of the pandal. For working professionals, it means taking time off or working shifts around their volunteering schedule.

For Adwait, striking a work-life balance along with volunteer duties is made easier due to family support. “Our office understands as well, that I need days off during Ganeshotsav. The energy and vibe are such that no volunteer feels troubled,” he expresses.

One of the most rewarding aspects of volunteering at a Ganpati pandal is the sense of community that develops among the volunteers. Many of them have been coming back year after year, creating a bond that goes beyond the festival. “The most fulfilling part of my volunteer work has been witnessing the joy and devotion of the people who visit the pandal. It's heartwarming to see how the festival brings people together,” Saumya expresses.

Rushi says, “The festival is not just about coming together for spiritual exchange. It's an explainable feeling that one needs to experience at least once. While one can always go pandal hoping to seek darshan, volunteer work is a different kind of feeling. The josh is truly high.” In addition, it also offers a chance to meet new people, brings career opportunities, and allows one to grow as a person. “It is a place that allows one to network. Volunteers meet so many people and, at times, through these interactions, many get work as well. There’s also intellectual and cultural exchange happening, which enriches our thought processes as well,” Adwait explains.

Volunteering at a Ganpati pandal requires long hours, dedication, and a genuine desire to serve. It’s an unforgettable experience filled with spiritual growth, new friendships, and a deep connection to both their community and culture.