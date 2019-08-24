From the guy next door to Lifestyle Influencer, Huy Nguyen is all about living the American dream

When one is faced with adversity, they can either surrender to the circumstances or decide to face them and prevail. Successful are those who choose to rise to the occasion and forge their paths. One such journey was that of Huy Nguyen, who rose from humble beginnings to build multi-million dollar business and garner a massive following on Instagram. Lifestyle influencer Huy thoroughly enjoys blogging and creating content that inspires his strong social media community. He has gradually become a social media mogul, with more than 10,000 followers on Instagram alone. Huy spends most of his time sharing his knowledge, experiences, and advice with thousands of people across the globe. He elaborated further on his vision, "I love doing my best to encourage people to take charge of their lives and chase their dreams."

Huy's Instagram page revolves around his passion for cars, hobbies, networking, and travel. From test driving the latest sports cars and explaining their distinctive features to working with notable brands, he is busy living life in the fast lane. Huy enjoys the American dream and loves to travel, tweak swanky cars, and spend time on his hobbies.

Along the way, his popularity has grown steadily. His audience loves to listen to his advice and watch him talk about cars and travel, made possible via his Instagram account. Reflecting on social media, Huy added, "I made it my goal to provide people with the kind of advice that you won't come across in traditional education. Of all the social media platforms out there, I always enjoyed using Instagram the most." Huy is continuously approached for collaborations by various brands, though he is always particular about the ones he chooses. Huy firmly believes that the most crucial thing in life is to remain true to oneself, and the best way to do so is by following your heart. This is precisely why he continues to help budding influencers find their bearing and reach for success, both online and offline.

From being the boy next door to chasing success, achieving millionaire status and becoming a lifestyle influencer, Huy has done it all. He wants people to draw inspiration from his experiences and chase their dreams, just as he chased his own.