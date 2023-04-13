From Shakira's performance to food by Michelin star chef: How an Indian billionaire spent ₹130 crore on daughter's wedding

Wedding in India is a lavish affair. People spend their life time savings on their children's wedding. For the rich, this occasion is meant to flaunt their wealth.

Talks about the big fat wedding across India and globe need to include the wedding of a billionaire's daughter for which he spent ₹130 crore; though not recently.

The wedding of billionaire Pramod Agarwal’s daughter Vinita Agarwal with Muqit Taneja took place in 2011 at the San Clemente Palace in Venice which was attended by 800 guests. The grand wedding festivities included a performance by Pop star Shakira.

The royal wedding décor was done by renowned Indian decorator Sumant Jayakrishna. The flowers used for the decoration were imported from Paris.

The 3-day wedding was a pure Bollywood extravaganza which took place at San Clemente Palace Hotel & Resort in Venice on a private island. Pramod Agarwal had called a team of specialists from India to decorate the whole wedding venue.

The food served at the wedding grabbed everyone’s attention and specially a vegetarian Italian spread grabbed headlines. The spread was put together by Italy’s celebrity Michelin star chef, Federico Salza.

The wedding extravaganza started on May 12, 2011 at the iconic 16th century Scuola Grande della Misericordia and the main wedding rituals including pheras took place on May 14. Shakira was one of the main highlights of the wedding as she performed during the wedding festivities.

The wedding was attended by powerful personalities from across the world. The wedding costed around ₹130 crore at that time.