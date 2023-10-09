From Sanjay Garg To Bibhu Mohapatra; Here's What To Look Forward At The Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI In New Delhi

Sanjay Garg (L) and Bibhu Mohapatra (R) |

Good news for all fashion enthusiasts! After New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week, get ready to witness Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI in New Delhi. The event will be held from October 10 to 15 at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

Before the fashion elite converge at Pragati Maidan, let's explore the exciting prospects of the next five days. With a staggering lineup of 50 designers, Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI promises a dynamic and thrilling event. Here is a comprehensive preview of the splendid exhibition of Indian opulence and innovation that lies ahead.

Sanjay Garg’s Raw Mango to open fashion week

Sanjay Garg |

Designer Sanjay Garg is all set to kick off Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI with his comeback collection, 'Children of the Night,' presented in collaboration with Lakmé. The collection is inspired by the mystical world that awakens after sunset. In partnership with Lakmé's Glitterati range, this collection promises to illuminate the way for the upcoming days.

Marquee Collaborative Showcases

New collection by Falguni Shane Peacock | Instagram

Brands across the spectrum will be seen coming together with leading designers and presenting a seamless blend in the fashion space, with a lineup that includes Birkenstock presents Grounded by Nature by Shivan and Narresh, Amit Aggarwal, Tarun Tahiliani, Varun Bahl, Falguni Shane Peacock, Pankaj & Nidhi, and Gauri Nainika.

Sustainability takes a front-row

Instagram

Day 2 at LFW X FDCI emphasises the important conversation around sustainable fashion in India. Sustainable Fashion Day will host a range of showcases such as 11:11, Payal Pratap, and Abraham & Thakore, culminating in the coveted Circular Design Challenge in partnership with the United Nations in India, which will witness finalists from across the globe compete for the title.

If textiles could tell a story

11:11, Samant Chauhan and Pallavi Mohan's collections | Instagram

From the Atelier opening by Samant Chauhan’s Ice Watch collection featuring Bhagalpuri Silks to 11:11’s Hand Spun to Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan’s collection that reflects her journey starting out as textile designer Varun Bahl's choice of R|Elan fabrics, there is a fresh take by designers on playing with textiles and creating fabrics that allow minimum waste.

Nurturing new and emerging talent

With talent discovery initiatives and showcases planned spanning through the 5 days of fashion including INIFD presents GenNext, NEXA presents The Spotlight, INIFD Launchpad and FDCI X Pearl Academy First Cut will give a national platform to young design talent across India.

Femme Couture

Kalki and Bhumika Sharma collections | Instagram

Showcases celebrating and inspired by women will be ones to watch out for, with names such as One Infinite Presents Faabiiana, Vvani by Vani Vats, and Bhumika Sharma. Mahima Mahajan, Kalki and more will be presenting mesmerizing collections.

Grand Finale by Bibhu Mohapatra

Bibhu Mohapatra (R) |

Saving the best for last! The return of Indian-origin designer Bibhu Mohapatra is one of the most thrilling and noteworthy aspects of the current edition of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI. Bibhu Mohapatra is renowned for creating iconic looks for prominent figures such as Michelle Obama, Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone. It's a surprise to many, as he originally hails from Odisha. Mohapatra will be showcasing his collection titled 'Come Home' at the House of Lakmé Grand Finale, which will also feature some of his signature pieces.

A few showcases to watch out for

FDCI Fashion Wears Art, FDCI Showcase Pero, Ka:Sha, Verandah, Kaveri, Geisha Designs, Da Belle, 431-88, Guapa, Ashish N Soni, NoughtOne, Aseem Kapoor, Tasva, Park Avenue, and more.

Read Also New York Fashion Week 2023: 7 Stunning Runway Looks That You Can Take Inspiration From

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)