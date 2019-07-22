From Rags to Riches - Journey of Sarang Tarte

Creative Hunger is the best form of Hunger and it takes you places. The statement perfectly defines this 22 year old Nasik born Fashion Photographer

Sarang Tarte discovered his love for photography at the age of 15 and started learning the skills from his father immediately. Within a span of months, he was an independent force working with various models and agencies in Nasik while still using an analog camera.

His hunger only multipled with the initial success and he had to find alternate means to support and fund the dream of being an ace fashion photographer. He started Manisha Enterprises which today boasts the distinction of being a well known and trusted election management company. Sarang who is the founder and chief of Manisha Enterprises was soon recognized as an efficient election manager in the political circles of Maharashtra.

While at the peak of his consulting business at a tender age of 20 Years, Sarang acquired a complete best in the business digital camera kit and migrated to Mumbai. Ever since, Sarang has worked on various fashion projects and has been affiliated with multiple celebrities from the b-town for most of their professional photography requirements

While being the poster boy for the saying 'From rags to riches'; Sarang still believes he hasn't achieved any satisfaction with his creative hunger and promises to create and deliver content that shall be remembered beyond the shackles of time.

We appreciate his efforts and wish this young entrepreneur lots of success!