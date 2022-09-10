From Pumpernickel to Ciabatta... Here are tasty breads from different countries that you need to try

Manakeesh Zaatar |

If you ever wondered about the variance in an Italian ciabatta and a French brioche or the Middle eastern manakeesh, you are in the precise spot. From focaccia sprinkled with raisin and herbs to pita bread paired with hummus, bread is indeed the basis of global gastronomic fare.

Manakeesh Zaatar, Middle East (Lebanese)

The very look of this bread tempts with its topping of spice blend of thyme, sumac, and sesame seeds. Soft and seasoned, prepared with fermented dough, it’s so flavoursome, can be had by itself or with a side of salad.

Pão de Queijo, Brazil

With a significant role in Brazil’s culinary heritage, the history of these cheese balls is reminiscent of the slave trade. Made with cassava (tapioca) flour, these small baked cheese buns or rolls are gluten-free. Along with eggs, milk and salt, they taste best when eaten fresh off the oven. It is satiating with your morning cuppa.

Bagel, Poland

This artisan round bread resembling a ring, requires a proofing time of 12 hours at low degrees, boiled in water, and then baked. The chewiness and its smooth texture can be attributed to this process. They also come with toppings of poppy, sesame seeds, cinnamon or fillings of cheese. Cream cheese happens to be its perfect companion.

Pumpernickel, Germany

The dark coloured German variety, Pumpernickel is dense, mildly sweet and owes its brown hue to the coarse rye flour. Its strong flavours stem from the inclusion of caraway seeds. Tomatoes, cucumber with aged cheese make for a perfect start of the day. Spinach dip, peanut butter or mustard sauce pair well with it.

Brioche, France

An enriched dough with a high absorption of egg and butter makes it soft, rich and slightly flaky. If you seek luxury in every bite, brioche is a striking candidate and often attributed as bread made “magnifique”. Can be relished with peanut butter, jam, filled with meat and cheese, or with soup.

Baguette, France

The crispy-crust bread comes in single-serving size or are cut from a long loaf. Among the most popular, this sandwich bread twins remarkably with both sweet and savoury elements like Nutella, jam, cheese, mushroom, djon mustard sauce. It can feature practically anywhere from a breakfast table to a casual cheese tasting platter.

Challah, Israel

Pronounced ‘haa-luh’, the Jewish braided bread is similar to brioche in taste as it contains egg yolks. However, the difference is brioche comes with a lot of butter whereas challah holds oil. Rich and spongy, it can be relished with a drizzle of honey, a splash of jam or simply adapt it as a French toast.

Sourdough, ancient Egypt

It is made with the natural leavened method by using an organic culture, without resorting to commercial yeast. The fermented flour and water help to make the dough rise. With a hard crust outside, a mildly gristly feel inside, its taste is slightly sour. Savoured as a bread bowl, avocado toast, bruschetta or with cheddar cheese as the sourness balances the salinity of the cheese.

Ciabatta, Italy

Made from lean yeast dough (no fat), with a moist texture, this 30-year-old bread has gained immense fan following for its crisp outside, coarse inside with alveolar holes. It is considered to be healthy due to its ingredients of whole wheat, calcium, and fibre. Is used for panini, garlic bread, or can be had with olive oil and dips.

Pita, Middle East

The dough of flatbreads does not contain yeast, baking soda or baking powder (unleavened) and they can be fried, grilled or baked. Most of these are unleavened except for pita as it is yeast-leavened. This bread with a pocket can hold falafel or kebab along with hummus or tzatziki and make for a delicious snack.

From India's desi Khazana

Naan: Leavened flatbread prepared with maida or refined flour, done in tandoor, it’s a North Indian staple. Flavoured with garlic, mint, or with essences of rosewater, khus with dollops of butter on it can be relished to the accompaniment of any side dish.

Roti/chapati: Almost similar, made with atta (whole wheat flour) and cooked on a skillet. Roti is thin and soft while chapati is more rustic. They can be eaten with dal and practically any subzi or non-veg gravies.

Dosa/appam: These are South Indian snacks made with rice-lentil batter, poured on a griddle and finished with oil or ghee. They are eaten with chutney and sambar. Apart from plain ones, they also come with fillings like masala dosa, cheese dosa, onion/tomato uttapam, and more.

Thepla: A multigrain flatbread, thepla is relished as breakfast or tea-time snack in Gujarat. It contains atta besides chickpea and millet flour. Served with raita, pickles or batata nu shaak (potato subzi).

Puri: Discs of unleavened dough of atta are deep fried into golden hues. A favourite through the country, it is usually served with potato bhaji or sweets, for instance sheera or halwa puri.

Bhature: With its origin in Punjab, it is the Indian version of yeast-leavened sourdough bread, fluffed-up and deep fried. Chole garnished with onions is its partner in crime.

Parotta: Kerala’s famous layered, flaky flatbread comprising maida is kneaded with water, salt, ghee or oil. Sometimes egg is added to make it flakier and crispier. Spicy egg curry or vegetable korma pairs well with parotta.

