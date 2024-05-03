Delhi This Weekend: From Pottery Making Workshop To Mehfils, Here Are Things To Do This Weekend

Canva

Time is flying by and May is already here. While work is an essential part of your everyday life, don’t forget to live a little too. It is understandable to not want to get out of bed or out of your house on weekends. But if you think otherwise, think of all the fun you could have and all the new memories and experiences you can have. When it comes to Delhi, it is majorly a hustling city where events keep happening and even the crowd is equally enthusiastic about the same. This weekend will be the first weekend of May and here’s the list of events you could attend.

Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft. Harsh Gujral

Harsh Gujral is a popular comedian. His witty sense of humor gets the crowd rolling in the aisles, clutching their stomachs. He makes scripts based upon his regular life experiences. If you are looking to de-stress, feel relaxed and have a light-headed weekend, this is the standup event you need to attend. The venue of the event will be shared to you via sms and email after you’ve booked your tickets. This event is taking place on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Book Here

Pottery Workshop

Art requires emotion and emotion requires expression. If you want to indulge into a soft therapeutic session of creating a mud pot from scratch, this pottery workshop is perfect for you. If you feel you get too little time with yourself and you wish to sit with your thoughts while being involved with something, you can attend this event. Pottery also teaches you multiple life lessons, the biggest one being patience! This is a great opportunity to express your creativity and have a memorable time with your loved ones or yourself! This workshop is happening on May 5, 2024 at Studio Nendo, Noida from 3:30 pm onwards.

Book Here

Mehfil

Mehfil sounds like a musical event but this Mehfil is not it. Do you ever feel like your life has turned into a cycle of work followed by home and repeat? Do you feel the need to socialise but don’t know where to begin? Well, Mehfil looks like the right event for you. Here, you have the opportunity to meet new people, make friends, share similar interests and socialise. This is a great initiative for non- outgoing people. Mehfil is happening this Saturday on May 5 2024. The venue will be shared with you post your booking.

Book Here

SCC SkyCinema - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

It’s a date! A movie screen ahead of you and a sky full of stars above you. It cannot get any more perfect. If you are looking for some private and romantic time with your partner, SkyCinema is the perfect place for you to go. The screening will take place on May 4, 2024 at the SCC Sky Cinema: Omexa Chowk, Delhi from 7:00 pm onwards.

Book Here