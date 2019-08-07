From Morbidly Obese to Mr Tamil Nadu 2017: Haresshvar Sakthivelu is an Inspiration

It is truly said, “your body can stand anything, it’s your mind you have to convince.” Finding inspiration to work out and eat healthy is not simple. But there are some people who really motivate us to stick to our goals no matter how many challenges we face.

One of such leading examples is Haresshvar Sakthivelu, Mr Tamil Nadu 2017. A fitness and wellness coach who has changed the lives of many in a short time span.

But, before being the torchbearer for morbidly obese and skinny people, Haresshvar was himself succumbed in the stew of obesity. He weighed 115 Kgs in school. The young bodybuilder would splash thousands of rupees a week on his unhealthy junk-food habit.

Haresshvar’s weight spiralled out of control before his miraculous transformation. He would gorge on up to 5,000 calories every day in greasy pasties and fry-ups. He was one of the laziest persons you could ever meet. Though he always had the perseverance to do something no matter whatever it takes, Haresshvar rarely used to fix his mind on anything. He used to prefer a peaceful life away from any kind of discomfort.

Haresshvar was in 12th standard when he started working out. He tried himself but he failed. After constant efforts, he reduced 55kgs of fat in just five months. This was the first time in his life that Haresshvar actually became interested in buying clothes.

There were instances where his mind used to come up with excuses to avoid gym or to eat junk. He used to suffer from a lot of sweet cravings too. But every time these thoughts came up all he would do was to remember why he started and how much he had progressed.

I was misguided by a few trainers and was not making any progress. Then, I met Biglee Murali, who coached me and played an essential role in my life at that time. He guided me and made me what I am today – says Haresshvar.

From being an obese kid who never left his house to being a 5th rank holder in Mr. Chennai, Haresshvar Sakthivelu covered a major milestone. He became unstoppable. Post 11 months of intense training and dieting under the guidance of Biglee Murali, Haresshvar won the title of Mr Tamil Nadu 2017.

Winning Mr Tamil Nadu 2017 changed his life. Up till now, Haresshvar was weight training himself just to prove to everyone who ever made fun of his body. But winning such a prestigious championship, gave him the confidence to step it up, and start sharing his experience and tips with those in need.

He says, “some people might be able to eat junk and still be thin. Not everyone is that lucky. Stop comparing your body or situations with that of others. Focus on what you have and come up with a key to make the changes to your life that will get you to your goal.”

Haresshvar Sakthivelu didn't set out to compete in bodybuilding or do modelling. He just set out to get his body in shape. But once he achieved his goal, he kept reassessing.

Haresshvar started his coaching business in Dec 2017 after his contest. He soon gained popularity because of client results and his approach. He has transformed over 400 clients successfully and counting.

Presently, he is an owner of the company "Level Up Nutrition" which is one of the leading sports Nutrition company in terms of product quality and customer reviews. They sell Nutrition Products all over India. His stature is growing immensely. People admire him, cherish him and taking him as an inspiration for their life. Guys who wish to build a muscular physique are following his footsteps. He has reached 200k followers in just two years without any advertisement.

We wish Haresshvar Sakthivelu all the best for his future endeavours! Keep inspiring.