From an Employee to a Boss lady, read how Neha Chatlani’s passion made her a top Blogger

There is something special to be your own boss and build your own empire. At some point, one needs to start from scratch, and Neha Chatlani is a prime example of it. Based in Bangalore, she holds a degree in MBA and had been a corporate HR recruiter for more than 4 years. While working, she realised that her job had become monotonous and did not give her the right platform to channelize her creative side.

When being her own boss was more important to her than following someone else's orders, she decided to take the plunge with YouTube. Along with her job, she simultaneously managed her YouTube channel to unleash her creative side. Juggling multiple things at the same time had become a tedious task. With time, her inclination was shifting towards the creative field in Social Media. She had to make a choice, so she bid adieu to one of the Big 4 audit firms and chose social media as her full-time career.

Through Instagram, she showcased how comfortable outfits could be made stylish, keeping in mind the college and workplace dress codes. Her main focus was street style fashion for which she got an overwhelming response. She started connecting more with her audience through her social media platforms and creating relatable content that suited their needs. Her styling was quickly noticed by brands like Fabindia that invited her to conduct a styling masterclass at one of their branches. She also started a blog called "The Talky Trails" that diversifies into lifestyle, food and travel.

Her main motto which she strongly believes in is “Fashion need not be uncomfortable to be stylish". As a top fashion influencer, she has worked with more than 500 brands including Reebok, Myntra, Maybelline, Nykaa, Nissan, Holiday Inn and many more. Today she is one of the most successful content creators on social media in Bangalore and is also recognized as a top blogger on Trell – a visual blogging platform.