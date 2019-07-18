From a Nobody to a Millionaire; The inspiring journey of Aman Sharma

Mumbai is a city of dreams, thousands migrate to this city everyday to achieve their dreams. One amongst these many amazing talents happens to be a home bound boy, Aman Sharma. Aman, who has hosted shows in over 40 countries, also runs a Bollywood chat show and is singer/guitarist. In simple terms, he is a jack of many trades and king of entertainment.

When asked how does it feel to be to be everyone’s favourite, he candidly replied, "Kabhi ghamand nahi kya hahaha, I have been a team player and have always made sure that people around me are happy; this is more of a habit than a profession to me."

How did you get into this proffesion ?

“Well, it was more of a calling than trying to find one. Everything I did somehow got me closer to my dream job, I was standing at a mall distributing pamphlets for a brand when I saw someone on the microphone in the mall. I loved that authority and that profession. I shamelessly walked to that person and asked, "How do I do this, I can do this better." Oops, forgive my naive nature.

Has anyone been in this profession in your family ?

“I am no product of nepotism, I am happy being self made. No one from my family is remotely close to this profession.

Self made Millionaire at 27 ? How true is that?

How unfortunate, like the song goes “I wanna be a billionaire, so freaking bad”. I am working on changing that Million to Billion. Honestly, its not true, I wish I had that kind of money. I make money and I spend it all. OOUCH that hurt .

How does 2019 look for you?

New things are coming up this year. All I can say is, the best is yet to come. I just believe in working hard and loving my parents, I leave the rest to the divine power. I am sure I will establish myself in this Industry far better by the end of 2019.