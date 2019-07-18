From a Nobody to a Millionaire; The inspiring journey of Aman Sharma

Mumbai is a city of dreams, thousands migrate to this city everyday to achieve their dreams. One amongst these many amazing talents happens to be a home bound boy, Aman Sharma. Aman, who has hosted shows in over 40 countries, also runs a Bollywood chat show and is singer/guitarist. In simple terms, he is a jack of many trades and king of entertainment.
When asked how does it feel to be to be everyone’s favourite, he candidly replied, "Kabhi ghamand nahi kya hahaha, I have been a team player and have always made sure that people around me are happy; this is more of a habit than a profession to me."
How did you get into this proffesion ?
“Well, it was more of a calling than trying to find one. Everything I did somehow got me closer to my dream job, I was standing at a mall distributing pamphlets for a brand when I saw someone on the microphone in the mall. I loved that authority and that profession. I shamelessly walked to that person and asked, "How do I do this, I can do this better." Oops, forgive my naive nature.
Has anyone been in this profession in your family ?
“I am no product of nepotism, I am happy being self made. No one from my family is remotely close to this profession.
Self made Millionaire at 27 ? How true is that?
How unfortunate, like the song goes “I wanna be a billionaire, so freaking bad”. I am working on changing that Million to Billion. Honestly, its not true, I wish I had that kind of money. I make money and I spend it all. OOUCH that hurt .
How does 2019 look for you?
New things are coming up this year. All I can say is, the best is yet to come. I just believe in working hard and loving my parents, I leave the rest to the divine power. I am sure I will establish myself in this Industry far better by the end of 2019.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)