FPJ Explainer: Is it Teacher's Day, Teachers' Day or Teachers Day?

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day across the country in the memory of India's second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. The tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began in 1962 to honour Radhakrishnan and all other educators.

Meanwhile, many seem to be confused about the usage of apostrophe in 'Teachers' Day'. Is it Teacher's Day, Teachers' Day or Teachers Day? This is a classic English Grammar lesson.

To put it in simple words, when you write Mother's Day/Father's Day, it is assumed to be as a form of addressing a singular person 'mother' or 'father'. However, it can be challenged in modern times, given how some might address more than one person under the same category - be it stepmoms, gay parents, etc.

With that being said, you grow up having more than one teacher, hence a plural form is used in general. So, next time make sure you wish "Happy Teachers' Day" and not "Happy Teacher's Day".

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan and offered gratitude to the teachers across the country. Hailing the teachers as "heroes", PM Modi lauded them for their contributions towards shaping minds and building the nation.

"We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes," PM Modi tweeted.