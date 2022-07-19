Follow Sushmita Sen's fitness lessons for a toned body

Image credit: Google

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen never fails to stun her fans with her workouts. That is why she is the perfect fit woman. The ex-Miss Universe is known to follow a holistic fitness routine. She often shares clips of doing workouts like aerial yoga and martial arts, on her Instagram feed. Folks are inspired and motivated by her dedication to fitness.

Here, we bring to you 4 fitness lessons that you can learn from Sen in order to get a fit body.

1) Gymnastics

Gymnastics main focus is on making your core strong and getting balance in your body via muscle flexion. Sen believes in doing gymnastics with rings for strength training.

2) Good diet

If you do not work hard, you will surely not look gorgeous as the actress. Sen believes in eating a well nourished meal and also believes in working hard. Reportedly she never skips a meal and includes greens in her diet. She also believes in being hydrated properly.

3) Do different exercises

Sen always believes in doing different exercises that helps in healing her mind and body. She does aerobic and resistance training, yoga, push-ups with her trainer. She belives in focusing on her core muscles.

4) Yoga-believer

Sen believes in doing yoga that can help your glutes, pelvic floor muscles, inner thighs, quadriceps, and back.