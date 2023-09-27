Flying To And From Mumbai? Here Are The List Of Items You Are Not Allowed To Carry This Festive Season

Mumbai international airport | File Photo

If you are flying to and from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), we have news for you!

As the festive season has officially kicked in with the arrival of Ganesha, it is a time to celebrate with your family and friends. But that also includes travel and long lines at the airport!

Both the airport and the travelers have important roles to play. To ensure a good and safe trip, the CSMIA, in a press release, has listed items that travellers are not allowed to carry this festive season.

The Mumbai airport understands that people have special attachments to religious items, especially during festivals. However, some of these items that seem harmless can actually be very dangerous and threaten safety and security.

These are the items that are very frequently found and are prohibited.

Dry coconut (copra)

Fireworks, flares, or party poppers

Matches

Paint

Fire Camphor

Ghee, pickles, or other oily food items

Other Prohibited Items

Spray bottles

lighters

power banks

e-cigarettes

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)