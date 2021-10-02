‘Festival of Electronics’ sale is back at Reliance Digital with a host of incredible offers - Click here for more

Reliance Digital is giving everyone a new reason to celebrate with the FESTIVAL OF ELECTRONICS this festive season. The sale will be live from 3rd October at all Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores and on www.reliancedigital.in. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount* up to ₹2,000/- on all SBI Credit Card transactions.

The offer is applicable from 3rd to 12th October on purchases from stores and from 3rd to 10th October** on purchases from www.reliancedigital.in. Customers can also avail cashback up to Rs.1,000/- on a minimum payment of Rs.4,999/- through Paytm. And to top it all, there are special offers across a wide range of categories such as TVs, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Laptops, Mobile Phones and Home Appliances.

In TVs, buy Samsung Neo QLED with 3 year’s warranty with up to 20% cashback and get a Samsung soundbar worth ₹37,400/- absolutely free. Also, the LG OLED range of smart TVs is available with a 3-year warranty and up to 20% cashback.

Frost-free refrigerators from leading brands like LG, Samsung and Whirlpool are available starting at an amazing price of ₹19,990/-. That’s not all, you can buy Direct Cool refrigerators starting from only ₹12,490/-.

For washing machines, the top load range starts from ₹12,990/-. Get the front load washing machine range from leading brands at an unbelievable price of just ₹18,990/.

Check out our Corei3 laptops starting at Rs.37,999/- & Gaming laptops starting at Rs.63,999/. The HP Victus Intel gaming laptops range is exclusively available at RD starting at Rs.75,999/. Moreover, on select laptop purchases get wireless audio and IT accessory add-ons worth up to ₹11,963/- along with exciting no cost EMI offers.

Special offers on mobile phones include a massive cashback of ₹6,000 on the latest iPhone 13 along with an exchange bonus of ₹3,000. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE is available starting from ₹24,999/- with Benefits.

To top it all, there are more offers on home appliances too! Get the breakfast combo at ₹1,699/- including a sandwich maker, electric kettle, and Havells hot & cold water bottle worth ₹5,093/- for a great morning.

The Festival of Electronics experience has been made even more rewarding this year with easy financing and EMI options. Customers can also avail Insta Delivery* (delivery in less than 3 hours) and Store Pick-up* options from their nearest stores. All stores and delivery partners are strictly following COVID-safety measures for the safety of customers and employees.

*Terms and conditions apply on all offers and prices.

**Offer valid till 10th October on www.reliancedigital.in

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:46 AM IST