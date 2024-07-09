Feeling Exhausted In Your Relationship? Know What A Healthy Bond Looks Like

A relationship is not always a cake walk where everything works out just the way you wanted it to. It takes efforts, patience and courage. Love takes courage. But have ever come across a situation where you start realising that sometimes, love is not the only thing required to be happy in a relationship.

It is only human to evolve with time. What comforted you a few years ago might not be as comforting today. Similarly, relationships tend to wear out too. And that is okay. Some couples discuss it, fight for each other and stay together while some part ways. That being said, it is important for you to realise that things aren't working out for you in your relationship. You might try adjusting or flowing with situations but for how long can you go on?

If you start feeling bounded by your relationship, feel undervalued or unloved in it, you need to address it. People often tend to keep their emotions to themselves thinking saying it out aloud might hurt their partner but in reality, you are mentally exhausting yourself. Prioritizing your mental health in a relationship is not selfish. Here is how a happy relationship should ideally feel like.

Smooth and Effective Communication

Effective and open communication is crucial. Partners talk openly about their feelings, thoughts, and concerns without fear of judgment. They listen actively and show empathy.

Resolve Conflict Respectfully

Conflicts are resolved in a positive way. Couples respectfully and peacefully resolve disagreements, working to find solutions that work for everyone. They stay away from criticism and blame.

Become Pillars To Each Other

Partners that are in a healthy relationship encourage one other's aspirations, goals, and personal development. They help one another both practically and emotionally, encouraging one another.

Respect Each Other's Private Space

While they enjoy spending time together, both partners also maintain their individual identities and interests. They support each other's need for personal space and independence.

Share Responsibilities

In a healthy relationship, dominance is share. Power is shared. Decisions are made together and both partners have equal say in matters. This makes it easier to share responsibilities.



