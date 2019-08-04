FDCI India Couture Week: Brides, get inspired

The FDCI India Couture Week which recently concluded in Delhi saw the likes of our favourite designers presenting their best on the ramp. From hand-embroidery to the use of traditional Indian textiles, an underlying purpose of engaging, employing and empowering artisans is seen in the collections.

Taking inspiration from their adventures across the globe to travels in India and from nature to the true spirit of femininity, the designers have plenty in store for the Indian bride.