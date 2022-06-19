Father's Day 2022: Why is it celebrated on third Sunday of June?

Image credits: Freepik

Father’s Day is celebrated globally on third Sunday of June to recognise efforts put in by fathers in our daily life. Dads are not just role models for their kids but there is no bond like fatherhood. This year, it falls on June 19.

Why is it celebrated on third Sunday of June?

The daughter of William Jackson Smart and Ellen Victoria Cheek Smart, Sonora Smart Dodd, lost her mom when she was 16. Dodd's mom was 47, when she passed away during the birth of sixth child. After her mom's death, her dad, American Civil War veteran, raised all six children singlehandedly. Dodd was touched by her dad being involved in the children's lives. Once, when she had heard a Mother's Day sermon in the church she thought that there should be a day marked to celebrate fathers too.

She then reached to the Spokane Ministerial Alliance and requested to recognise her dad's birthday, June 5, as Father's Day. The Alliance chose third Sunday of June to celebrate Father's Day. On this day children give gifts to their fathers and celebrate the day with them.