Father's Day 2020: Corniest dad jokes only your pater finds funny

Well, father's day is definitely a very special day for us and while one does not need just a single day in a year to celebrate paternal bonds -- this day offers up a chance to honour and say 'thank you' to the fathers and father figures who have stood with us through thick and thin, and nurtured and shaped us.

It is a day when we can reciprocate their love and support, and put emphasis on how important they are to us.

And while we celebrate father's day, it would be incomplete without acknowledging some bizarre dad jokes that only fathers can pull off well. And now we are sure that dad jokes have become a different genre of jokes altogether.

These jokes could be cheesy and even make you cringe. Sometimes even pull your hair out. But you gotta admit that one would definitely have a broad smile on their face and even burst into laughter. This is something that makes them special.

And on this special day, we have compiled some corniest dad jokes that will make you laugh during these tough times.