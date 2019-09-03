Fashion photographer Gregory Meade set to foray into Bollywood

Being a professional fashion photographer and winning laurels at various international platforms for his work, he has already been working for some world-class brands over the years. His work has been praised repeatedly by his clients and him moving to Bollywood is surely going to add more versatility and talent to the industry.

Over the years, Bollywood has become a lucrative market for all sorts of talents across the world and looking at the same reason, Gregory Meade, a renowned US-based fashion photographer, has decided to establish himself in this industry.

Despite being a well known photographer, he understands the value of working in a vast industry like Bollywood.

"I have worked for some top brands in my career but working in Bollywood seems like a dream come true. This is really going to be challenging but that is something which keeps me motivated to become better in my job everyday," said Meade.

"I know this is a great opportunity for me to work with some of the biggest names of the industry and I will try to give my best shot at every task I will be assigned here," he added.

Apart from the top brands, he has also executed some photoshoots for a few elite magazines. His work has been recognised globally and his clients have always been satisfied with his performance.

He has been following Bollywood for years now and is aiming to work with some big names of the industry.

"Being in the fashion photography field, following Indian trends is a must. Indian fashion is an inspiration for all and has always fascinated me. After a long wait, I am finally getting a chance to work here and hence, I will look forward to share a movie set with the likes of Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli, Shah Rukh Khan and many more," he stated.

After coming to India, he has already done a shoot for a top news magazine and has been praised for his work as well.

With the amount of caliber he possesses, it is apparent that he will surely move ranks and soon become a force to reckon in Bollywood.