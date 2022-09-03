Fashion of the future: Emerging trends that are likely to rule consumer choices

Fashion, as a word, always spells glamour! When you hear this word, the image in your mind is always of a glamorous woman and man walking down the ramp. Although, I beg to differ.

Fashion today, and in the future, seems to be tilting towards lifestyle choices as a whole. It revolves around the tiny decisions an individual makes daily and is not just about what’s on the outside. Right from living spaces to one’s workout routine and even the food one consumes, all of these and many more such choices determine the future of fashion today.

People are inclined towards making mindful decisions based on personal preferences. This in turn, allows fashion houses to guide them towards apt alternatives that allow them to embrace their personality as a whole; glamorously! This ideology further enables us to identify strong, emerging trends in the field.

Styling of the product

Brand: Wendell Rodricks Styled by Atiya Mirwani |

It is an unswerving trend, only gaining steam with each passing year. The way a certain product is styled and shot gives it the much-needed impetus in an otherwise overcrowded market. It allows the user to see herself or himself in the product while giving them the vision of how to wear it best. A particular piece of jewellery, worn with a certain colour of the top, finished off with the correct shade of lip colour is really what seals the deal!

Strong optics

Brand: 431-88 by Shweta Kapur Image Source: Pernia’s Pop-Up Sho |

Today, optics have become an integral part of design. Most design houses and professionals are moving towards boldness as a key element. The choice of a certain colour or a strong print seems to be trickling into most collections. Case in point: bubble gum pink, which we can definitely see doing the rounds!

Separates and layering

Designer: Nupur Kanoi Image Source: Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop |

Furthermore, statement prints and strong colours make people build a tight wardrobe of separates, allowing layering and ensuring multiple usages. Both of these, too, seem like definitive future trends.

Customisation as a means of expression

Last but not least, we’re well aware that one of the defining moments of an individual’s life is his or her wedding day. With fashion becoming so much about individuality, customisation is the way forward. Each bride or groom wants an individualistic experience on their wedding day. So, whether it’s the outfit or the destination – it’s all about them!

Foreseeing emerging trends and incorporating necessary changes into their product line or sales strategies to effectively fulfil consumer needs is a continuous endeavour of any fashion house.

(Atiya Mirwani is heads the design department at Purple Style Labs)