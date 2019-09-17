Fashion Influencer Shanzaay Sheikh parties with Bebo, Lolo and Saif in London at Anabel’s, Mayfair!

The creme de la creme of the industry love to visit London at every chance they get. And when it comes to partying, there’s nothing quite plush as Anabel’s, Mayfair.

We can’t get enough of these pictures, going viral across Instagram, as social media influencer, Shanzaay Sheikh, shares snippets of her night out with the trio!

For their night out, all three opted for the unanimously favourite hue – dressed in black!

"The queen of everyone’s heart - Kareena Kapoor Khan. The MOST fun person of the night. (I know I don’t look my best but who cares; it’sBebo)"" was the caption Sheikh used to share the following snapshot of herself with Kapoor Khan.

A Mayfair hotspot, members-only Annabel’s is also a Bollywood favourite, boasting of a clientele that even includes Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Frank Sitara among others.

Fashion influencer Shanzaay went on to share pictures with Karishma and Saif, that were later picked up by both their fan clubs!

Her capture with Saifread :""I have NEVER seen anyone as charming and good looking than him in real life. The bell in my hand gives a little hint of the fab night we all had ""♥""️ Saifuu - I am your fan ""♥""️ #SaifAliKhan #Saifu #ShanzaaySheikh, Thanks for sharing snippets of your ‘mad night out’! We sure turned green with envy.