Fashion Designer Yashraj Singh Tada - proving hard work is the only key to achieve dreams!

The life of Yashraj Singh Tada, a successful entrepreneur, and an ace fashion designer is an inspiring tale of hard work and dedication towards his craft. The way he has climbed the ladder of success requires a lot of determination to achieve it.

The inspiration behind becoming an entrepreneur was his own father and he started at a very early age. His belief was always in generating jobs instead of doing one himself.

After completing his Bachelor of Design from GD Goenka University, India, he was exposed to a multicultural and creative atmosphere. During his education, he also got specialisation in Business Organisations, Management Concepts and Marketing by choosing the correct subjects.

While being in college, he was one of the scholars of the college who were selected to study in Milan, which is known as the fashion capital of the world. This really helped him in developing great fashion designing skills and guiding his career on the right path.

Apart from fashion designing, he is an avid photographer and has also worked as official photographer of PITI UomO - Men's fashion week for two years in a row - 2016 and 2017.

He did not stop here and his designs were launched at the Delhi Times Fashion Week in 2018. His craft and skills also won him DLF Emporio Design Award, which is one of the best design awards in the country.

"My life journey has been greatly inspired by my father who not only helped me get on the right path but has helped me maintain a learning attitude throughout without getting in the hangover of success," said Tada.

When he was in Milan, during his college days, he developed a keen interest in travel and street style photography there.

After executing all these projects with perfection and garnering lots of praises for himself, he attended a highly reputed designing competition in Paris, where his designs were showcased among the top 10 garments on stage.

This consistent success was the result of his undying hunger for learning and with all his experience, he finally launched a big startup "NYARO", which in no time became a huge brand across the country as well as the world. The brand was also funded by the Ministry of Textiles.

“India is one of the most culturally rich countries I have ever visited. There is nothing about it you can’t like. While traveling across the country, I came across a myriad of cultures, customs, and arts. I wonder how even after all the invasions, it has preserved its purity, and that makes its art and culture distinct.” said the multi-talented entrepreneur.

He has implemented all his experience in his brand as he has created this keeping the rich culture of India in mind.

While designing collections for international models, he also developed a keen interest in photography. His interest was the driving force behind his quick learning and he soon was named the official street style photographer for Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

During the course, he also developed an interest in Street Styling and Street Style Photography. He was the first Indian Street Style Photographer to visit the world's most reputed Fashion Weeks.

He was invited because of his exceptional sense of Trend Analysis. Today, the biggest of the brands and models wait for his trend analysis. He has already worked with noted models like Jessel Stewart, Laura Argy, Monica Dimova, Linda Tol, Manuela Lupascu, Abla Sofy, Ilaria Forlani, Chiara Ferragni etc.

His photography passion inspired him to launch COD STUDIO where he has on-boarded his friends with leadership qualities to run the business smoothly.

At such young age, he has not only done all these things but has also worked with Divine Group to organize Miss Divine Beauty Pageant in 2019 where they chose Miss Intercontinental India and Miss Earth India 2019. It took him seven days in the pre-production stage in which he worked with his team to onboard some sponsors and planning of the entire event.

It was a six-day event and the management and direction of the entire event were taken care of by COD Studio. NYARO was the official brand partner of the event.

After the grand success of the event, Yashraj Singh Tada was honored on stage as the director of the whole event.

This career story simply explains - hard work and dedication towards your craft will ensure that you achieve the pinnacle of success. Following your passion is the only way to be successful and happy at the same time.