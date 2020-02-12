Fashion designer and activist Wendell Rodricks passes away in Goa

Famed Indian fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away in Goa on Tuesday.
According to reports, he passed away in his family home in Goa. Family sources said that the funeral is scheduled for Thursday.
Speaking to IANS on Wednesday, Nilakanth Halarnkar, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency and a longtime associate of the 60-year-old designer confirmed his death.
"Yes, it is true. He died at 5.45 p.m. today. He was ailing for a long time," Halarnkar said.
Rodricks, one of the most popular fashion designers from Goa, was awarded a Padma Shri in 2014 and was also accorded the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts Et Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture in 2015. As a designer he has been credited with reviving the Kunbi saree, worm by the indigenous Kunbi tribal women of Goa.
He was in the process of setting up a museum 'Moda Goa Museum and Research Centre' which Rodricks had dedicated to clothes and fashion in Goa through the ages.
Further details awaited.
(With inputs from IANS)
