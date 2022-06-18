Facing challenges is a way of building yourself: Manish Yadav |

Manish Yadav, a very talented and brilliant entrepreneur is a skilled person in the digital world and is a digital expert. He is a well known marketer of Facebook and Google ads and for many more other famous social marketing platforms.

Life was not a bed of roses for him before reaching this height of success.He also had to struggle a lot. During his college career, he did not have any sound financial support. So,as suggested by his friend, he joined a call center for a job in State Bank of India and did the night duty to manage the time. He continued there for few months and from there he picked up few clients for freelancing work and ignited his desire to gain his main goal .Leaving his job, he hired a few people and started his own company which is now one of the most successful Digital marketing agencies known as the "DigiX Solution Media."

Along with his Digital Marketing Agency ,he also handles the social influence of many Bollywood celebrities,Entertainers, Influencers and some Indian Politicians. The company is Manish's own reflection of success. He built this company alone from scratch using his unpredictable skills and long period of experience which he had during his commencing days.

The pandemic has played a major role in making us realize our potential .The year 2019-2020 showed us both the good and bad sides of life. The perception of today's people has also changed and they have adapted themselves with the changing circumstances.Technology became a crucial part of our lives and we all surrendered ourselves to it. The fast growing technology is ruling all over us. Updated business platforms and especially the digital marketing dominated and became everybody's most consistent thing.

The picture of the digital market changed with the changing demands of things. Recognizing this situation new-comers like Manish started to grab the opportunity .He and his company named " DigiX Solution Media " managed numerous influencers ,brands,and startups during this period and Manish is still working with them as their Digital Marketing consultant and helping them out by providing exceptional digital marketing services.

Manish also shares his interest in the stock market, trading, and cryptocurrencies and these platforms can be tricky sometimes. When oblivious people step in these fields, they hit rock bottom.On the other hand, Manish during the lockdown period utilized the time to learn the tricks of these digital trading things and within a very short period, he acquired maximum knowledge and became a crypto trader too.This worked for him as a cherry on the top of the cake through which he is earning high profit on his investments.