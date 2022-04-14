There are a few individuals, like Dr. Richardson Khristi, who are using social media in a very productive and helpful way to attempt to bring smiles to the faces of those who have lost faith in life.

Social media networks have undoubtedly influenced our lives since they allow us to not only communicate with beloved ones who live far away, but also to share our ideas, emotions, knowledge, insight, and other experiences with the rest of the world, as well as to gain new and useful skills.

While the majority of us are busy posting selfies and photos to social media and waiting for likes and lovely comments, there are a few people, such as Dr. Richardson Khristi, who are using these social media networks in a very productive and helpful way to try to bring smiles to the faces of those who have lost hope in life.

Dr. Richardson Khristi is a practising Homoeopathic doctor from Aanad, Gujarat, which is famous around the world for Amul, Asia's largest dairy. Dr. Khristi graduated from M.S. Pathak Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital in Vadodara with a Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and he is married to Rubymol Richardson Khristi, who has always encouraged her husband in his achievements.

Despite the fact that Dr. Khristi was actively involved in lessening people's agony by assisting them in coping with their medical ailments, he recognised that he still had a long way to go in bringing these sad individuals closer to God and instilling positivity in their lives. Dr. Khristi came up with the concept of using social media for this reason, and in 2010, he developed a page called " The Lord is my shepherd .”The title of the page is a Bible verse name derived from PSALM book chapter 23 and verse #1, thus it's very evident that this is a spiritual page. Dr. Khristi has had a lot of success encouraging and motivating others with this page, as evidenced by the fact that it currently has over 5 million followers.

Dr. Richardson Khristi is also one of those individuals who is always considering about doing something uplifting for others who are struggling to comprehend that there are blessings from God even in the midst of our struggles. Dr. Khristi started a new page in 2015 called "GOD will make a way, when there seems to be no way," with the goal of raising awareness of the good things being done by certain noble people and demonstrating that mankind is still very much alive, you only have to look around with a positive perspective. This page currently has a following of over 1.2 million people.

Dr. Khristi is clearly passionate about his Facebook accounts, as evidenced by the fact that he never replicates information from the Internet and instead creates his own stuff, whether it's inspiring quotes or stories, spiritual posters, art or health-related content, or general knowledge.

The facebook page "The Lord is my Shepherd" by Ranen Digital Media Pvt Limited is inspiring millions around the World. The doctor, who has transformed many lives in a positive way, also runs Shepherd Digital Media, a YouTube channel, and he runs a digital media firm named Ranen Digital Media Pvt. Ltd, which he titled after his son Ranen.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:21 PM IST