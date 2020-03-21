Extremely important things ignored while working from home

With a near lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in many working from home seems hardly beneficial when you assume it’s going to be relaxing. Given the break from commuting or wandering in the sun, it can be perceived as the best thing to happen, especially for those who haven’t adopted it in any way. However, there are a set of extremely important things that we aren’t prepared for while camping in our crib.

Forgetting to eat or eating more than required

While work environments generally restrict eating besides lunch and tea breaks, home allows one to munch on whatever one likes from time to time. This includes junk food that can be consumed straight out of a packet. It is essential to monitor your eating habits, whether you’re more or less. Try to walk around the house or practice easy exercised at home to make sure there is some fort of physical activity happening for the sake of your health. Sometimes we tend to ignore our usual lunch and dinner time due to excess work because our superiors may not know what we’re doing and hence ignore the possibility of us tending ourselves. The best way is to communicate and state your timings in advance so the other party is aware you’re eating!

Damaging your posture unknowingly

While working from home has the primary advantage of operating from your bed, it can ruin your posture, leading to backache. If required, set up a work station just like your workplace, which will also help you stay organised and avoid falling asleep during crucial works hours.

Ignoring basic hygiene

Of course no meeting and self isolation transcends to ‘no one’s going to look at me’, but that doesn’t mean you can become the house of bacteria and germs. Bathing can help relieve stress and keep you fresh while working. Not to mention, drinking enough water to flush out toxins – something that is generally forgotten while working from home.

Dealing with disturbances that can jeopardise your work

Family, kids, dogs, neighbours, and the doorbell – there are way too many disturbances to deal with when all you need is complete isolation while working from home. While self locking in a room would work, those dealing with kids can keep them busy with drawing books, puzzles and activities that can be rewarded at the end of the day.

Despite the government going on a near lockdown till March 31, the war against coronavirus has just begun and has a long way to go till we see good results. As of now India has around 253 cases of which 52 are from Maharashtra.