Erin Kirby: Steal Your Heart Single

Erin Kirby is a superb independent singer/ songwriter who comes all the way from Atlanta. She’s a talented individual who oozes bundles of potential and one cannot wait to hear more originals in the nearby future. Since the age of 9, Kirby has been performing at numerous shows, events, galas, and festivals. Plus she’s been featured on multiple TV shows.

Aside from music, Erin is also an activist and philanthropist who loves giving back to the community. She supports many charities such as Relay For Life, Youth Empowerment, Children’s Miracle Network, Jamaica Project, Girl Talk and many other national causes. She’s an ambassador for Red Beret Society has toured with Bullies Reality Foundation.

Now 28th June 2019 saw Kirby unveil the follow up to last years debut single Boomerang. This being Steal Your Heart and this being a refreshing concoction of sleek R&B meets pristine pop. Just listening to this sumptuous song has me lost for words. Perfectly penned with relatable anthem esque lyrics, this tantalising track was an enchanting gem aided by Erin’s sweetly soulful vocal tones

Anyhow these wondrous words were straight to the point. It told the story of falling in love with a certain someone but you are left in a state of limbo as you don’t know if the feelings are mutual “I really need to know/ Know how you feel/ Before I waste my time/ On something that ain’t real”.

Putting everything into perspective, Erin Kirby has got a really good thing going here. Both Boomerang and Steal Your Heart are well written compositions and it shows that she’s a blossoming pop star whose got an exciting future ahead of her. In fact Steal Your Heart has already almost garnered 60k worth of steams on Spotify.

Currently Erin is working with “Mama Jan” Smith (Justin Bieber, Usher , Rob Thomas, Nicki Minaj) , Terry “TR” Ross (Tori Kelly, Leona Lewis, Mary J. Blige), DJ Camper (Jessie J, John Legend, Brandy) and the debut EP is scheduled for Autumn/ Fall.