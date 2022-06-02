Entrepreneur Yash Tuteja initiates a medical camp in the slum areas of Chhattisgarh |

As creativity and building a strong business foundation remains key aspects of every entrepreneur, it is equally important to pay attention to societal problems. Giving back to society is of crucial importance for every individual. Along with achieving excellent business goals, entrepreneur Yash Tuteja is known for his commendable work for society. Time and again, the entrepreneur has extended his support through his NGO ‘Aashayein’.

Founded in 2010, his NGO has helped people under different circumstances. Intending to bring a change and positive impact on society, Yash Tuteja is doing his best by contributing to society. Hailing from Raipur, Mr. Tuteja has helped people and families by initiating various camps and donation drives. He recently initiated a medical camp by distributing medicines of a lumpsum amount in the slum areas nearby Raipur.

According to Yash, good health is imperative and should be taken care of. For this medical camp, Yash Tuteja and his team took advantage of the State Government’s scheme by buying medicines under the Dhanwantri Generic Medical Store. Through this scheme, quality medicines are made available to consumers at an affordable price. The medical camp led by Yash turned out to be a huge success, and a majority of the medicines were manufactured by global brands like Cipla, Ranbaxy and Dr. Reddy’s.

Besides the medical camp, Yash Tuteja’s team organised a program for senior citizens at the Badhte Kadam Vriddh Aashram Avanti Vihar in Raipur. “It is a feeling of privilege and honour to serve the people. I believe we all should stand by together and be there for each other in the difficult times”, said Yash. In addition, Yash Tuteja has earlier done several charitable activities like stationery donation, distribution of essential commodities and fundraising for educating the poor children.

As far as his profession is concerned, Yash Tuteja is managing different business ventures. He is currently managing Meenakshi Salon’s & Academy, a lavish salon and spa that has got five outlets across Chhattisgarh. Along with it, the entrepreneur has a coaching institute called Tuteja Academy under his name. While Yash Tuteja is adamant about his entrepreneurial goals, he is leaving no stone unturned for the welfare of society.