Entrepreneur Bhavaya Chawla reveals what made him a fitness blogger

A successful entrepreneur is not one who takes the business forward but has ample number ideas to venture into different things. Bhavaya Chawla is the man with extreme talent. An entrepreneur, a model, a fitness expert and a public figure is what describes him the best. He is the mind behind ‘Built Natural’ – a sportswear brand made with eco-friendly technologies to build a best version of yourself.

He has very often made his appearances on news channels and had many news articles featured about him. He has been actively participating with top YouTube channels to promote natural fitness and urge everyone to curb unnatural products like steroids for the use of bodybuilding.

With fitness, he is also a known name in the modelling industry. He has tied up with brands like Nokia, Shivan & Narresh Swimwear, Coke, Paras Builders to name a few and has also walked the ramp at Wills Fashion Week, India. With a quirly fashion sense, he also enjoys great following by the people who wish to make their careers in sports and fitness.

His work does not stop here. He is also the director of ‘JaiRaj Group of Industries’ which is the leading manufacturer of automotive components & plastic products for more than three decades. When asked what made him step in the shoes of a blogger, Bhavaya revealed that he felt a sense of responsibility from within to communicate with the audience about fitness. Over the years, he has been doing it and is known as “The Natural Indian” by his fans. As far as his brand is concerned, he plans to go international with ‘Built Natural’ in the coming years.