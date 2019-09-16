Entrepreneur Aziz Almarzooqi aka Fex shares his story on becoming a social media star

Aziz Almarzooqi also is known as fex by many has made a name for himself in the world of the automobile. He is getting a lot of fame on social media (on his Instagram) which is on fire with more than 6 lac followers and has garnered millions of views on the videos in the past 3 months. With his immense dedication towards work, Aziz has got his hands on the Lime Green Lamborghini Huracan which is like a dream for many people.

“My passion lies in sharing the knowledge I have gained over the years through different sources,” says Aziz. Through his company, he shares some of the key strategies of how to expand his business. Social media is one of the best platform for marketing.

His videos are getting good number of views and on July 21, 2019, hit a milestone when one of his video surpassed more than 1 million views. Being a disciplined person he believes that a supercar owner lives life with lavish mansions, exotic cars and of expensive watches majorly because of sheer hard work.

The content of his Instagram has been something which stands apart from all and it has helped in growing his Instagram page with more than lacs of followers in the last 3 months. However, his video content is not just entertaining but also controversial as it brings the real side of the city. His humorous videos are one of its kind where Aziz shares his experiences of exotic cars with his fans.

The best thing about Aziz is that he is natural and has no filters in his videos. That is what makes him an amazing content creator. His diverse knowledge of automotive has surely given him the boost and he is truly leaving everyone stunned with his work on social media.