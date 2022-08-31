'Empathy is vital, it is important for business owners to practice art of giving,' says Aman Maksad Khan

Aman Maksad Khan |

It’s well documented that involvement in social work and charity is not only good for the cause itself, but can also be deeply rewarding on a personal level. For businesses, the benefits go even further. From improving morale, motivation and collaboration within your team, to defining your corporate identity and widening your network, there are many ways that giving back can boost your business. While some think that companies do this simply for the tax benefits, many business owners are genuinely empathetic and believe in giving back to the society.

Uttar Pradesh-based businessman Aman Maksad Khan commenting on the importance of empathy and giving back said, “When people come together, they can make a big impact. The power of community proves that when people care and come together, change is more than possible. This inspires others around the world and encourages more participation in social work. Life is really not about how much wealth you make, the places you travel to, or the things you have; it's more about how much of yourself and your substance you're able to give for as long as you live."

During the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak several individuals and organisatios came forward to show support in different capacities. Aman, too, helped the members of his community by providing financial or medical aid. “When such hard times come, it is a duty to lend a helping hand and help our communities remain on their feet. I feel every business owner should take responsibility to the communities they operate in. It's important to give back and be involved,” he added.

Empathy from a global perspective is infinitely important, especially when it leads to compassion. This type of empathy pushes people to dive in and help when there are major disasters. People are willing to help out others that they have never met because they know that they too would need help if things were reversed. Without compassionate empathy, the world would be a much darker and less functional place to live.