Elvish Yadav: An outstanding Viner on YouTube

Watching YouTube videos is the perfect time pass to do, am I right? Hold on guys, when we as a viewer do our time pass, there are many video makers who create beautiful and fun-filled videos that refreshes our mind and soul. One such best Video maker on YouTube is Elvish Yadav.

What an amazing guy he is! Indeed! His videos are gaining lot of attraction these days. The unique concepts, his tone, stories and last but not the least his Haryanvi accent is grabbing the attention of viewers. To our wonder, Elvish Yadav is blessed with 5 Million subscribers up till now. What an achievement ya!

Let’s talk more about Elvish Yadav…

Elvish has done his Graduation in Commerce stream from Hansraj College (Delhi University. Right from the childhood he is completely a mamma’s boy. An innocent and handsome face yet a genius mind describes Elvish. He scored 94% in his 12th boards. Who knew that such intelligent boy will become a video maker in future?

But Elvish made a path towards his goal with strong support of his parents. His parents were very supportive to their child and want to see him become successful in his life. Elvish too didn’t let them down.

Elvish had a keen-eye towards watching videos online. He shall sit for hours and watch the videos. He followed the most-popular Viner on YouTube, Ashish Chanchlani and Harsh Beniwal.

He then decided to start a video channel online. He started making prank videos on Facebook, but didn’t get the desired hits. When he was his first year of graduation (In 2016) he became a star overnight when his video India v/s Pakistan break all the records and become viral. Indeed a turning point for Elvish!

His “Desi” touch in every video is an interesting thing. His humorous act, meaningful language, script and comic sense are absolutely Gajab! And on top of that the Haryanvi accent cherry on top! Haryanvi language is admired by everyone. Bollywood also fall in love with the language and is embraced all over. The tone, the skill of saying the words is an art in itself and Elvish has ace this art.

Along with the videos, Elvish also acted in a song named “Hauli Hauli” being his debut in acting. Elvish didn’t stop here, his aims are higher. He wants to make short films and songs in the future. Many brands are approaching him for collaboration.

This Dil Se Desi YouTuber is making rounds on YouTube and is becoming very popular on Internet. “Slow and Steady Wins the Race” Elvish is perfectly fit to this phrase.

Have you seen all the videos of Elvish Yadav on YouTube? Not yet? Hey guys, you are really missing something interesting and exciting as well.

You are the best Elvish! Keep it up!