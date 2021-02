Ekadashi Dates in 2021: Full list with tithi from January to December

Ekadashi is observed as an auspicious day in Hinduism. Many people fast on Ekadashi to get their wishes fulfilled by the almighty. It is the 11th lunar day of each of the two lunar phases - Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha.

People fast on Ekadashi to rejuvenate themselves and avoid protein and carbohydrate rich food. They consume only fruits and dairy products to keep their digestive system in good shape and keep away from diseases.

Here is the month wise Ekadashi date list with starting and end time.

January-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Jan 8, 9:40 PM - Jan 9, 7:17 PM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- Jan 23, 8:56 PM - Jan 24, 10:58 PM

February-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Feb 7, 6:26 AM - Feb 08, 4:47 PM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- Feb 22, 5:16 PM - Feb 23, 6: 05 PM

March-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Mar 08, 3:44 PM - Mar 09, 3:02 PM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- Mar 24, 10:23 AM - Mar 25, 9:47 AM

April-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Apr 7, 2:09 AM - Apr 8, 2: 29 AM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- Apr 22, 11:35 PM - Apr 23, 9:47 PM

May-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- May 6, 2:10 PM - May 7, 3:32 PM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- May 22, 9:16 AM - May 23, 6:43 AM

June-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Jun 5, 4:07 AM - Jun 6, 6:19 AM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- Jun 20, 4:21 PM - Jun 21, 1:31 PM

July-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Jul 4, 7:55 PM - Jul 5, 10:30 PM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- Jul 19, 10:00 PM - Jul 20, 7:17 PM

August-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Aug 3, 1:00 PM - Aug 4, 3:17 PM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- Aug 18, 3:21 AM, Aug 19, 1:06 AM

September-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Sep 2, 6:22 AM - Sep 3, 7:44 AM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- Sep 16, 9:36 AM - Sep 17, 8:08 AM

October-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Oct 01, 11:04 PM - Oct 02, 11:10 PM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- Oct 15, 6:02 PM - Oct 16, 5:37 PM

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Oct 31, 2:27 PM - Nov 01, 1:22 PM

November-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Nov 14, 5:48 AM - Nov 15, 6:39 AM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- Nov 30, 4:14 AM - Dec 01, 2:14 AM

December-

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi- Dec 13, 9:33 PM - Dec 14, 11:36 PM

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- Dec 29, 4:12 PM - Dec 30, 1:40 PM