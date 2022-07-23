Eight easily available herbs-infused oils that can do wonders for your hair

Understanding how the hair functions, including its composition, structure, life cycle, and other factors, is the first step in hair care routine. In the age-old Ayurvedic practice, natural, nutrient-rich oils are massaged into the lengths and scalp to hydrate, fortify, and thicken the hair. The routine promotes the health of your hair. As part of your hair care routine, you can massage the scalp with your fingers, a comb, or a Gua Sha instrument.

Deep conditioning with natural oils creates a nourishing and protective layer around the shaft of the hair to keep it safe from harm as it grows. We use different hair oils, each with a somewhat different purpose. If you have thin hair, following oils can add volume, keep them nourished and make them strong.

Castor: The oldest and most priceless herbal treatment in the world, castor oil has been used by Ayurvedic practitioners for hundreds of years. It contains naturally occurring ricinoleic acid, a fatty acid that prevents hair damage by protecting hair shaft.

Coconut: Lauric acid, a medium-chain fatty acid, makes up the coconut oil. It easily penetrates the hair shaft and moisturises it from the inside. Additionally, coconut oil has an SPF 8, which offers protection from harmful UV rays.

Argan: Argan oil nourishes and repairs hair. Rich in vitamins A and E, vital fatty acids, and other nutrients it prevents hair dryness, frizz, potential damage from styling.

Rosemary: Used in the Mediterranean region for hundreds of years, rosemary stimulates blood flow to the scalp, promotes hair growth and reduces hair loss. It is also used to prevent premature greying and dandruff.

Tulsi: It is an adaptogen, which means it adapts to a physical stressor to balance the body. Rich in vitamin K and antioxidants, Tulsi benefits hair by stimulating blood flow and promoting hair growth.

Bhringaraj: Bringaraji is commonly used in several hair oils. It strengthens hair follicles, aids hair growth, makes them stronger, thus reducing hair loss.

Amla: Rich in Vitamin E, Amla improves cell regeneration and scalp health. Studies show that topical application of Amla oil promotes hair growth.

Neem: Its anti-inflammatory properties reduces dandruff and conditions hair. Neem contains antioxidants and vitamins that also prevents infection. Massaging neem oil into the scalp nourishes hair follicles and makes hair healthy and happy.

(Amritha Gaddam, Founder and CEO, The Tribe Concepts)

