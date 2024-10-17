Dukhmanjan Hanuman Seva Samiti concludes 9-day jalsa with an auspicious viarjan in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Mumbai: The Dukhmanjan Hanuman Seva Samiti organised a vibrant and successful Navratri celebration in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, bringing together the local community for days filled with devotion, cultural performances, and music. The event, which concluded with a grand Visarjan ceremony, was led by key organisers including Rishu Thakur, Harsh Gupta, Rohit Sharma, Sagar Yadav, and Rishabh Bhonsale.

The festivities were enthusiastic, with devotees participating in Garba and Dandiya nights, traditional rituals, and prayers. The Samiti ensured that the event was marked with devotion and joy, creating an atmosphere that resonated with the spirit of Navratri.

Dukhmanjan Hanuman Seva Samiti, Bilaspur Chhattisgarh. |

The grand Visarjan ceremony on the last day was a highlight of the event. Accompanied by high-energy music and dance performances, the procession filled the streets with excitement as devotees bid farewell to the Goddess Durga. The music played during the Visarjan was praised for its energy, setting a lively tone that made the event a truly memorable experience for all in attendance.

The Dukhmanjan Hanuman Seva Samiti's dedication to organising this celebration ensured that Navratri 2024 was a grand success in Bilaspur, bringing the community together to celebrate culture, devotion, and unity.