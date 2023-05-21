Dubai: A complete guide to your child's fun-filled summer holiday at Atlantis Aquaventure Water Park...

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic imposed lockdown has been eased, Dubai has become one of the favourite tourist destinations for Indians. If numbers have to be believed, about 18 lakh Indians travel to Dubai. If you are also planning to visit this Venice of the Gulf, your travel is not complete without visiting one of the World's best waterpark, Atlantis Aquaventure at Atlantis, The Palm, which offers a host of activities for children. Here are 5 things that you should not miss experiencing with your children at Atlantis, The Palm for a fun-filled memorable holiday.

Experience the thrill at waterpark

You need a whole day to explore this place. It is a 22.5-hectare resort with three themed towers and a mile of shoreline. With 50 amazing water slides and other water activities, Atlantis Aquaventure has set a new Guinness World Record for the most water slides in a water park. For adults, try Odyssey of Terror, the largest water slide in the world, which has a final plunge where visitors feel almost weightless as they experience free-falling down a curved wall. You are pushed 449 meters through a series of pitch-dark tunnels as it mixes speed, power, and a rafting adventure. Another ride is Zoomerango, which has vertical zooms, including a 14-meter-high vertical wall, and mega-drop plummets. These two are the scariest rides you will come across.

For children, there is a separate section, which has some amazing fun rides where parents can also accompany their toddlers. You can also go for River Rapids and Raging Rapids, which provide the typical lazy river experience with an adrenaline rush. If you are worried about your safety, there are about 500 lifeguards at every ten meters.

Meet the dolphins

Dubai travel is never complete without seeing the dolphins. And the state-of-the-art Dolphin Bay in Atlantis Aquaventure is a wonderful opportunity to not only see the dolphins closely but also swim with them. The three newly added experiences include Dolphin Kayak, Dolphin Paddle, and Dolphin Sunrise. While Kayak and Paddle experience are for adults, kids can indulge in understanding the daily routine of Dolphins from the sunrise.

Don't miss walking into the shallow part of the lagoon with a marine mammal specialist and joining the dolphins in their daily morning routine. This walk will surely make you respect marine life more and educate your children at the same time. Meet their resident dolphins in the shallow, waist-deep water with marine mammal specialists while learning more about their unique biology and natural behaviours.

You can also participate in a one-of-a-kind snorkelling experience. Here, you can witness first-hand as the dolphins interact and communicate underwater. Take your children to meet the dolphins from the edge of the lagoon as they learn about their interesting behaviours and how they can help protect the oceans. There's also a unique behind-the-scenes marine education programme, where children can join their team of specialists and learn how we care for these animals.

The Lost Chamber Aquarium

As the name suggests, this place is a dark trail with 65,000 marine animals swimming in the Ambassador Lagoon. This stunning 11-million-litre aquarium is home to an array of sharks, rays and colourful fish. As you will enter, you will spot a giant grouper fish tank, which also has vibrant clown fish, menacing moray eels and several other marine species. There are about 25-30 fish tanks with many different and colourful sea species that you may not have seen before. Your children can spend hours watching these sea beauties and admire them.

Sea lion meet and greet

If you are in Dubai, you surely don't want to miss the marvels of huge sea lions. Your children can get up close in waist-deep water with these playful sea lions and learn more about their fascinating biology and behaviour. These sea lions are very friendly and warm. Your kids will surely fall in love with them. And if your child is fascinated towards marine life, this is the place for him to learn about their enrichment session with their specialist team.

A family fest at the Bread Street Kitchen & Bar by Gordon Ramsey

All play no eat will make your children cranky. While at Aquaventure, you can head to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey's world-class restaurant. With a menu made up of modern British classics and Gordon Ramsay-signature dishes served in a relaxed, yet lively atmosphere, try and grab a brunch here. Kids will love the on-site entertainment and the delightful range of homemade ice cream, while adults unwind and sip away on delicious drinks, all accompanied by a live one-piece band. If you are a guest, you also get complimentary access to the enchanting Lost Chambers Aquarium and walk off their feast while marveling at the magical marine life.

