Dr. Garrett Wirth – Giving hope to patients with personalized care and innovation

Globally, medical technology is progressing at a rapid pace and it certainly comes as no surprise to see doctors offer people a new lease on life. Any life-threatening, daunting, or psychological problems patients may face, the healthcare professionals are trying their best to help people understand, accept, and tackle the situation. Dr. Garrett Wirth is one such doctor, who is giving hope to trauma patients from all walks of life through his ability as a Plastic Surgeon.

Dr. Wirth, of Wirth Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach California is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon who has performed over 20,000 procedures over the illustrious course of his nearly 15 years of experience. With the help of his cosmetic and reconstructive skill set, he has given hope to patients diagnosed with cancer, burns, deformities, trauma, and much more. He strives to make this transformation a positive experience by combining art and science.

Born in Albany, New York, Dr. Wirth completed his Bachelor’s at Muhlenberg College in Allentown Pennsylvania with a Biology and a Political Science minor. Towards the end of his time at Muhlenberg College, Dr. Wirth was intrigued by the idea of pursuing high-quality research and chose to attend Graduate School at the Albany Medical College where he completed his Master’s Degree in Physiology and Cell Biology.

Armed with an impressive resume, he honed his skills further by joining Doctor of Medicine program also at Albany Medical College where he pursued his MD degree. He started as a and then physician researching and planning a career in Vascular Surgery before becoming acquainted with plastic surgery.

Along with his successful training at the Albany Medical Center in General Surgery, where he won the resident teaching award and was recognized for his leadership and teaching skills, Dr. Wirth also went on to further training in Plastic Surgery at the University of California – Irvine Medical Center. Upon completion of this training, he was asked, and accepted the honor to serve as a faculty member serving as a Professor of Plastic Surgery at the Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery Institute, University of California-Irvine Medical Center. There, he had the honor of training and educating many healthcare professionals and students. Additionally, he has published his works in several reputed national and international medical journals.

In 2017, Dr. Wirth established his private practice with the dream to offer his expertise to “one patient at a time”. At Wirth Plastic Surgery, he helps people rediscover their confidence and achieve their aesthetic goals. Dr. Wirth firmly believes in working with his patients and truly understanding their needs - a philosophy that is implemented by his team as well. It is for this reason that he is selective and works only with those patients with whom he has a mutual understanding of the procedure and its outcome.

“It’s about being a high quality team member with each person”, says Dr. Wirth.

Through his private practice, his unique career path experience and his patient-centric approach, he has become a pioneer in breast reconstruction, breast augmentation, and rhinoplasty. Dr. Wirth is committed to helping women get through breast diseases and reconstruction by following a completely patient centered approach, covering all the major aspects of the problems and solutions. In fact, he is leading the way to develop and create a new breast construction invention known as Flex HD PliableMAX™. He is pursuing further research in this, and many other areas to help improve as many lives as possible.

Dr. Wirth has also published a book, titled ‘Personalized Breast Care - A Guide for Cosmetic Surgery, Breast Cancer, and Reconstruction’ to help people going through breast surgery. It helps individuals understand anatomy, surgical and non-surgical options, how familyl and friends can help the person through the journey and empowers the reader with information and even questions to ask when setting up the medical and surgical teams. In two years of establishing his practice in Newport Beach, his reputation as a top plastic surgeon has only amplified, leading him to change more lives in the process. As a leader, teacher, and a doctor, he has been able to impact lives in ways that truly matters.