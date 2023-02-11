Dr. Diva Kant Misra brings sight back to an elderly vendor, thanks to a viral video.

A heartwarming story has come to light in the city of Lucknow, where an elderly street vendor selling baati chokha in the Mahanagar area has received life-changing support. The vendor, whose eyes were severely damaged in an accident many years ago, was brought to the attention of the world through a video made by Lucknow's popular food blogger Mr Vivek Priyadarshi with the handle

@lucknowipetu on Instagram. The video, which has now gone viral with over 2.5 million views, highlighted the vendor's suffering and his struggle to make ends meet.

The video caught the attention of Dr. Diva Kant Misra, an internationally renowned Ophthalmologist and Retina surgeon based in Lucknow, and the Director of Swarnjyoti Eye Hospital. Known for his altruistic nature, Dr. Diva Kant immediately took action and brought the elderly vendor to his hospital for treatment. The vendor was given free medication and Dr. Diva Kant Misra along with his colleague Dr Peeyush Misra performed a successful surgery on him, completely free of charge.

The old man is now recovering fast and is able to see again, thanks to the support of Dr. Misra and the power of social media. The treatment will continue for a long time, but the old man's future is now much brighter. The story of the vendor has touched the hearts of people around the world and serves as a testament to the kindness of humanity.

Despite his busy schedule, Dr. Diva Kant finds time to volunteer at local clinics and hospitals, where he provides free eye exams and treatments to those in need. He has made it his mission to ensure that everyone, regardless of their economic status, has access to quality eye care.

The story of the old vendor, Dr. Diva Kant's and Mr Vivek's selfless act has brought hope and inspiration to many. The power of social media has once again shown its potential to bring about positive change in people's lives.

