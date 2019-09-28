Dr Brian Harris to direct his maiden Bollywood project on doctors

After the grand success of 'Kabir Singh' in which Shahid Kapoor played the role of a Surgeon, there is another good news for the doctors in India as Bollywood is going to have an international doctor named Dr Brian Harris work on an upcoming film.

A dentist by profession has finally got a call from Bollywood and is all set to mark his debut next year as director with a big budget unorthodox Bollywood movie.

The US-based doctor has already reached India and is in touch with various filmmakers. He is willing to work with young talents and the film is expected to hit floors by December 2019.

"I am really very excited to be working in Bollywood. This is something I had been preparing for very long and I wish to make a mark with this project. I have been in talks with various producers over the past one year and have finally decided to come up with my maiden project," said Harris.

"India is full of talented actors and actresses. Hence, I am looking forward to rope in some fresh faces in my film so that I can do justice to my story. It has been a long journey since I became a dentist and now getting a chance to live my dream. Yes, I totally believe in the saying that Mumbai is the city of dreams as my dreams are also getting fulfilled in this beautiful and lovable city," he added.

He has cleared out the speculations on his film having any sort of resemblance to blockbuster Bollywood movie Kabir Singh. He says, "The film has a unique story which will surely touch the hearts of the Indian audiences. When I first read the script, I was completely blown away by the depth of feelings it has for every character which is a part of it. I hope the audience will also love the concept and shower their love on us."

Apart from having an emotional touch, the film also consists of a fair amount of entertainment which will keep the viewers glued to their seats till the end. Apart from the fresh faces for the lead roles, the doctor-turned-director has also roped in some experienced actors in supporting roles to add more value to the characters they will be playing.

Along with the filmmaking, Harris has also fallen in love with Indian food. "I had never ever eaten such delicious food anywhere in this entire world. My tummy gets full but I never want my food to get over. I am a foodie and have travelled to various countries but the kind of taste I have found here is simply unmatchable," he said.

He is hoping to finalise the casting of the film by the end of this month so that the actors are all prepared for their roles by the time film goes floors. "This love story has all the ingredients of a masala entertainer and at the same time, it has great emotional value as well. I hope the audience will love it," he concluded.

