Don't want to spend ₹65,000 on Lollapalooza 2023? Here's what else you can do with that amount

For the first time in Asia, Lollapalooza, one of the world's largest music festivals, is currently being held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. India is the eighth country to have hosted this yearly event, joining the ranks of Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden.

Cellphone jammers, traffic diversions, the nonavailability of parking slots, and strict width rules for carry-on bags notwithstanding, music lovers descended on the Mahalaxmi Race Course by the droves for the first day of Lollapalooza India, which kicked off on Saturday.

This musical extravaganza has become one of the biggest crowd pullers in Mumbai since the covid wave ended, and this is the first time that the festival is being staged in Asia.

This year's Lollapalooza line-up includes over 40 international artists, including 26 award nominees.

It’s obviously going to be an expensive affair. Reportedly, the ticket price ranges from almost Rs 9,000 to Rs 65,000.

We couldn't help but question what else could have been done with this money, even if many people look forward to this event!

Here are 5 things you can do with the ticket money.

Plan an international trip

With the money saved, you can definitely plan the impending international trip. Buy the tickets to destinations like Thailand, Maldives, Dubai, and Singapore.

Do a fixed deposit

Take a step towards ensuring your future! Put that lump sum amount in your bank for a set period of time at an agreed-upon interest rate. At the end of the term, you receive the amount you invested plus compound interest.

Invest in Gold

Buy that gold necklace for yourself, or maybe gift it to your partner. Gold is an important investment that never goes wrong.

Gym membership

We all made those New Year's resolutions to get fit and forgot about it. Now that you've saved money, you can use it to join the gym of your choice.

Buy an iPhone 13

Finally, but not least! How can we forget the iPhone you kept in your online shopping cart, but didn't buy? Now, you have saved enough money by not visiting the festival. Go order the iPhone.

