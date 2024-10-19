'Don't Compare Yourself To Unrealistic Beauty Standards': Priyanka Chopra Shares Tips To Feel Confident

Instagram

Bollywood's very own desi-girl Priyanka Chopra recently visited Mumbai to promote her upcoming film, 'Paani'. She is known for her extravagant ways of voicing her opinions, which empower women across the globe. In her recent trip to India, she also served high-fashion moments and her love for Mumbai through her stories while she was staying at The Taj Hotel at Gateway.

Priyanka has always advocated being big on confidence. In several of her interviews and speeches, she has mentioned how her confidence has been the key to navigating most of her challenges in life.

Confidence is the key

During her recent visit to her homeland, she participated in several interviews where she answered a few questions. When internet personality Ha Nguyenová asked Priyanka about confidence at the sidelines of an event, she spoke about just how she possesses blind confidence.

Ha Nguyenová shared a video on her Instagram where she was questioning the actor and captioned it, "Meeting the definition of confidence herself, Mrs. @priyankachopra. Thank you for sharing your wisdom — sometimes the simplest answers hold the most value. A special thank you to @maxfactor for making this happen. I truly enjoyed and appreciated every bit of it."

Priyanka on 'unrealistic beauty standards'

None of us are born with confidence. We all need to develop it and learn to take each step forward with grace. Ha's question to Priyanka was, "You are such a role model for every woman out there and it feels like you have all the answers when it comes to confidence. My question is: if you can share some tips on how to stay confident, especially during times when we feel like we are not meeting unrealistic beauty standards?"

Upon which Priyanka shared how important it is to realise that one should not compare themselves to unrealistic beauty standards set on the internet. "I think not comparing yourself to these unrealistic beauty standards is the first step. It is understanding and recognising that that's a filter, that's makeup, that's touched-up. You have to make sure that you know that you can't do that. Today, do you want to look like a filtered person or like AI? You can do that. What the virtual world is and what the real world is really important – to make that distinction, you know what I mean," she shared.

She further added, "I think confidence really is something you practice. You have to wake up every morning and say, ‘I am going to make the best version of my day; how am I going to choose things that make me feel good and not make me feel bad?’ And decide if you are going to go after the negative or you are going to go after the positive. So, wake up every morning and make a positive choice... I choose to be confident. Choose to ignore stuff that makes me feel bad about myself. If you are seeing something and feeling bad about it, why do you keep looking at it? Because this will make you feel worse. So, just move away from it and go do something that makes you feel good... It is really simple. It is a choice."

Former Miss World and global actress Priyanka Chopra continues to inspire and educate women about confidence and independence.