'Dominance, homophobia, aggression': Here's how movies are influencing children's behaviour

eli ramos

In 2015, an Indian man escaped punishment for stalking two women, in Australia, by presenting the argument that he was influenced by Bollywood movies and did not realise that his actions were a form of harassment. As absurd as the story sounds, it brings the massive influence that films have had on the cultural consciousness of Indians to the forefront. Therefore, parents’ concern about how movies impact child behavior is not entirely baseless. While few disregard this as a minor influence, many are increasingly worried about the visual content and stories their child is exposed to. An analysis, therefore, is warranted.

We got in touch with Author Neha Jain from Merlinwand to know if movies have a significant impact on children and what are the problematic themes in movies that can influence the child's mind.

Models of masculinity

Today, movies are replete with stories where the ‘hero’ is an aggressive man, relentlessly pursuing his love interest while beating up villains and jumping off buildings. “These actors serve as models of toxic masculinity for children. Toxic masculinity, in a nutshell, is attributing and promoting characteristics such as dominance, homophobia, indiscriminate aggression, and overtly disparaging femininity through casual remarks or jokes,” says Neha. She also says that while male children learn that this behavior is appropriate for their gender, female children also start normalising this and even tend to expect it from their male counterparts.

The damsel in distress

While most films portray stereotypical male protagonists, their showcasing of women leads is no different — women are typically depicted as fragile individuals with little say in their own life decisions. They also seem to share and thus propagate certain physical characteristics as the accepted beauty norm - they are thin and fair, usually have long hair, and are hailed for their physical attributes, sometimes to the point of exclusion of intellect, temperament, or professional achievements. “In addition to laying down the standards of behavior, such a representation may also have negative implications for young girls’ self-esteem,” she clarifies.

Problematic depiction of love

Neha says that most love stories depicted on screen glamorise the couple breaking social conventions and coming together, demonstrating love’s invincibility. While on the surface, this seems harmless and even desirable, it does lead to certain undesirable outcomes if one considers the impressionability of adolescents and the legal outcomes of 'running away'. “Most of these films present sexual intimacy as an inevitable part of love and may have serious consequences considering that the age of consent is 16 in India. Stories of many boys in observation homes reveal that they eloped with their romantic partners and indulged in sexual intimacy, all while believing that it is an inevitable part of a romantic relationship. They believed that they were heroes for overcoming obstacles,” she insists.

Another aspect of romantic representation in films, she says is that they are usually heteronormative. “Therefore, adolescents struggling with questions of sexuality find themselves lacking representation, may get confused, and think of their sexual identity as aberrant.”

A balancing act

While experts agree that movies play a significant role in crafting the child’s self, they also guide acceptable social behavior and the expectations and fantasies children harbor. However, It would be an exaggeration to say that it is the sole predictor of conduct and that its influence exists in isolation from other factors. Neha suggests that communication with the child and discussing the applicability of the things shown on television can go a long way in deterring disruptive behavior.

“Movies can help initiate conversations on toxic behavior; some can even help foster creativity and imagination. Therefore, to relegate films as all bad would be an error. Parents must help their children maximise the positives of watching films while mitigating the negatives. Films can be a good influence on children too. It all boils down to what parents teach their children at home, how they behave with each other, as well as what filmmakers wish to show in their movies,” concludes the author.

